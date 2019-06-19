Eoin Morgan smacked a scintillating 148 in just 71 balls as England crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs in a World Cup encounter in Manchester on Tuesday.

Morgan struck a record 17 sixes as England claimed the top spot in the points table, dethroning Australia on a better net run-rate.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, registering their highest World Cup total at 397/6. Morgan, who struck a career-best score, was the architect of England innings and was ably supported by contributions from Joe Root (88 off 82) and Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99).

In reply, Afghanistan just did not seem to get going with the chase with the required run-rate soaring high. Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored with a gritty 76 as they could muster only 247/8 on board.

By virtue of this win, Morgan and Co edged closer to the semi-finals as Afghanistan were knocked out of the competition.

