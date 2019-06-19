World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa live: Toss delayed as Proteas face battle for survival
The Proteas cannot afford a slip-up against the Black Caps in Edgbaston who are high on confidence and start as favourites.
Live updates
2.31 pm: Inspection at 2.45 pm IST.
2.28 pm: The bad news is that the toss is likely to be delayed because of heavy overnight rain in Birmingham. The good news is that it is not raining currently (although it is very gloomy).
2.23 pm: New Zealand have won the previous 4 meetings between the two sides at the World Cup.
The last one of them was an all-time classic! Remember the 2015 semi-final? Relive that here.
2.17 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of New Zealand-South Africa clash at the World Cup. We move to Birmingham for this one. And there is rain in air..
With pacer Lungi Ngidi back in the side, South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a crucial match in Edgbaston Wednesday.
South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the last edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a washout before registering their first win against bottom-placed Afghanistan.
In contrast, New Zealand are yet to be beaten in the tournament alongside India and are currently placed second on the points table with three wins and a washout.
Injuries to pacers Dale Steyn and Anrich Norje have derailed title South Africa’s title hopes severely but they cannot afford a slip-up against the Black Caps who are high on confidence and start as favourites.