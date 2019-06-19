Former India captain Sourav Ganguly thinks that Virat Kohli’s outfit will breeze through to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

India suffered a couple of setbacks recently with opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the World Cup due to fracture in his left thumb. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be sitting out of the next two games after suffering an injury against Pakistan.

Kumar pulled a hamstring against Pakistan at the Old Trafford on Sunday. He had to leave the field after just 16 deliveries and all-rounder Vijay Shankar completed the pacer’s spell.

“It’s a blow [Kumar’s injury] but they beat Pakistan comprehensively. So they are in good form,” Ganguly said after reaching India from England.

Ganguly added, “Injuries are part and parcel of the game nobody has control on it. Hope others come and do well. I thought Vijay Shankar did exceptionally well with the ball in Bhuvi’s absence. This is a good Indian team and they will make it to the semis. We will see what happens after that.”

In Dhawan’s absence, KL Rahul scored a fifty in India’s comprehensive 89-run win over Pakistan in their previous outing as India are still unbeaten from four matches.

“India have looked the best in the World Cup so far, then England and Australia,” Ganguly said. India next take on Afghanistan in what is their fifth match of the tournament at Southampton on June 22.