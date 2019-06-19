India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after suffering a fractured thumb against Australia at The Oval, a match Virat Kohli and Co won by 36 runs.

In a press conference, Team India Manager Sunil Subramaniam said: “Shikhar Dhawan has a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal of his left hand. He will remain in a cast until mid-July which rules him out of ICC World Cup. We have requested Rishabh Pant as the replacement.”

Dhawan was initially ruled out for two games. India’s match against New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled. KL Rahul, who replaced Dhawan in the XI against Pakistan, scored a steely half-century.

Dhawan “has no chance” of recovering in time for the June 30 match against England, read a PTI report. “The injury will not heal in time,” a BCCI report said.

The 33-year-old scored 117 during India’s win against Australia but suffered a nasty hit on his hand off a Pat Cummins bouncer. He was then sent to Leeds for further assessment.

Dhawan’s big-tournament performances are well known and he was India’s top-scorer in the Champions Trophy 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophies, the recent Asia Cups and the 2015 World Cup.

India next play Afghanistan on June 22.