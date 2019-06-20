New Zealand had to toil hard to register a 4-wicket win over South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday to continue their unbeaten run in the 2019 ICC World Cup.
South Africa limped to a score of 241/6 after useful contributions from Rassie van Durren (67), Hashim Amla (55) and Aiden Markram (38). The Proteas also made wrecked Kiwis’ top order to pull themselves in a winning position, only for Kane Williamson to spoil their plans.
The New Zealand captain led from the front, scoring a classy hundred (106) along with support from Colin de Grandhomme (60) to guide his team to their fourth win of the competition and back to the top of the points table.
Williamson’s knock of grit and technique proved to be the difference between the two sides and Twitter lauded the right-hand batsmen for a fine knock that has New Zealand within touching distance of the semi-finals.
Here are the reactions from New Zealand’s victory over South Africa: