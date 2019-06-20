All-rounder Vijay Shankar is the latest to suffer an injury scare in the Indian camp after being hit on toe during a rain-hit training session on Wednesday.

He was hit by a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah flush on his toes and he appeared to be in pain.

However a team source informed PTI that there’s nothing to worry as of now.

“Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there’s nothing scary,” the source said.

On Thursday, Shankar was seen walking around in slippers with a slight limp. Later he tried jogging wearing gym trainers but gave up after half a lap. He then did some basic exercises as others took part in usual fielding drills as well as net sessions.

Shankar is one of the designated No 4 batsmen in this Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater. He is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple important wickets against Pakistan including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to hamstring strain, Shankar’s injury will only increase tension for the team management.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham. In case of hamstring tear, though, there will be very little chance of comeback for Bhuvneshwar in the World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar was also seen doing a bit of short strides and jogging but didn’t take part in the nets.

While Khaleel Ahmed, the stand-by pacer is with the team, in worst case scenario if Bhuvneshwar has to be replaced, the team management can fall back on veteran Ishant Sharma as he is also on the list.

