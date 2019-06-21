World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka live: Lanka face survival battle against rampaging hosts
With just one win so far, Sri Lanka need a win against England to keep their slim top four hopes alive.
Read - Need to think out of the box to stop England, says Sri Lankan captain Karunaratne
You can follow our complete World Cup coverage here.
Live updates
2.22 pm: Sri Lanka have been the scourge of a few of England’s World Cup campaigns... but if they managed a win today in Leed’s it will be nothing but one of the greatest upsets of not just this tournament, but in history of cricket.
Need to think out of the box to stop England, says Sri Lankan captain Karunaratne
2.18 pm: When England played against Afghanistan a few days back, Eoin Morgan broke the underdogs’ back...
2.15 pm: Here’s some reading for you ahead of the match. It’s a lovely piece of writing, even if we say so ourselves.
2.05 pm: Before we head into the match details, here’s a look at how the points table stands:
Still recovering from their 87-run drubbing against Australia last week, former champions Sri Lanka will face a tough battle for survival when they lock horns with a dominant England in their World Cup fixture in Leeds on Friday.
The 1996 champions had lost their opening match against New Zealand and then rain robbed them off a chance to fight back when two of their games were washed out.
Lanka are up against an England side placed comfortably at the second spot with four wins from five games, the only blemish being their loss to Pakistan.
Eoin Morgan and his men have emerged as the best batting side this World Cup as they have blown away their opponents, amassing 300 plus scores in four of the five games - two of them being 386/6 against Bangladesh and 397/6 against Afghanistan.
With just one win, Sri Lanka are currently at the sixth spot with four points and will have to win rest of their four matches to salvage hopes of a semi-final berth.