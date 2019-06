Pro Kabaddi League will open its seventh season on July 20 at Hyderabad with hosts Telugu Titans playing U Mumba in the opening encounter.

Bengaluru Bulls the defending champions will face Patna Pirates on the same day.

The league will have a new round-robin format this season, which would a shift from last season’s zonal format.

The playoffs would be held on October 14 and 16 ahead of the October 19. The venue of the playoffs and final is still unknown.

Here’s the full schedule of the tournament: