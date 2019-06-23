Carlos Brathwaite’s miraculous ton ended in vain as New Zealand scripted a thrilling five-run victory on Saturday to leave West Indies on the verge of elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.
Chasing 292 to win after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s career-best 148 helped take the Black Caps to 291-8, the Windies were all but defeated at 164 for seven.
But Brathwaite had other plans.
He struck a bombastic century (101 off 82 balls) that was laced with five sixes and nine fours but failed to steer his side over the finish line. Trying to smash Jimmy Neesham with six needed of seven balls, he was caught near the boundary by Trent Boult while going for the winning six.
Brathwaite sank to his knees his agony, receiving consolation from the opposition players as the Kiwis escaped their first defeat at the World Cup by the skin of their teeth.
Despite the heartbreak for Windies, Twitterati was effusive in their praise for Brathwaite after he lit up an enthralling contest at Old Trafford.
And who could forget Williamson classy ton?
(with AFP inputs)