Pakistan revived their chances of reaching the last four of the World Cup after beating South Africa by 49 runs in London on Sunday.

Haris Sohail smashed nine fours and three sixes during his knock of 89 in 59 balls, putting on 81 for the fourth wicket with Babar Azam (69) and 71 for the fifth wicket with Imad Wasim (23).

That lifted Pakistan to an impressive 308/7 before Wahab Riaz (3/46), Shadab Khan (3/50) and Mohammad Amir (2/49) restricted South Africa to 259/9 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan’s second win of the tournament gives them life with three matches remaining in the battle to finish in the top four in the 10-team group stage.

The defeat for the Proteas means they can no longer reach the World Cup semi-finals, with matches against Sri Lanka and Australia still to play.

For just the second time in their history, and the first time since 2003, South Africa have failed to reach the World Cup knockout stages.

