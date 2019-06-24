World Cup 2019, Afghanistan v Bangladesh live: Mujeeb strikes early to send back Liton
Live updates from the battle between two Asian sides in Southampton.
After 6 overs, Ban 28/1 - Tamim 8, Shakib 2
Two of Bangladesh’s big batsmen together in the middle now. Shakib has been in great form in the tournament and we all know how dangerous Tamin can be. Afghanistan still giving away too many free singles at the moment. That needs to stop.
After 4.2 overs, Ban 23/1 - Tamim 5
WICKET! Mujeeb strikes. Liton wasn’t able to keep it down and Shahidi took a good, low catch. He managed to get his fingers underneath the ball and that convinced the umpires to give the ‘out’ soft signal before reviewing the catch. Big wicket this. More belief in the mix.
Liton Das c Shahidi b Mujeeb 16 (17, 4x2)
After 4 overs, Ban 23/0 - Liton 16, Tamim 5
Zadran also getting some swing and he is pitching the ball up. Tamim failed to keep his drive, on the fifth ball of the over down, by the diving fielder at mid-off failed to get a hand on it.
After 3 overs, Ban 16/0 - Liton 13, Tamim 1
Good start by Bangladesh but poor fields being set. Afghanistan are allowing the batsmen to take easy singles. For instance, they have a fielder at long-on without the batsmen playing even one shot in anger. Let them take the risk, let Mujeeb’s mystery come into play.
After 2 overs, Ban 13/0 - Liton 11, Tamim 0
Tamim has faced just two balls so far. Liton has made the most of his strike to score 11 and a beautifully timed four through the point region showed that he is good touch. A decent over by Dawlat Zadran.
After 1 over, Ban 8/0 - Liton 6, Tamim 0
Not a great start for Afghanistan – a wide, a misfield and Mujeeb didn’t really find the right length. But the ball is turning. Once the bowlers settle, if the batsmen allow them to, this could get interesting.
Mujeeb to start things off for Afghanistan. Liton Das to open innings with Tamim Iqbal.
2.58 pm: Bangladesh have made two 300-plus scores on the trot (one in a winning cause against WI, one in the lost game against Aussies). This is unlikely to be a 300-pitch. Can they adapt quickly?
2.51 pm: “Conditions look good for bowling and we played a game here, so we know the pitch. We had a good chance to beat India and we’re confident that we can do better today,” said Gulbadin at the toss. Can they produce a performance that will end Bangladesh’s (as such unlikely) push for top four?
2.47 pm: TEAM NEWS
Afghanistan playing XI: Gulbadin Naib (c), Samiullah Shinwari (replacing Hazratullah), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran (replacing Aftab Alam), Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain (replacing Sabbir), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin (replacing Rubel), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.
2.45 pm: Both teams have made two changes. For Bangladesh, the good news is that Saifuddin is fit again and back in the XI. Confirmed XIs coming up shortly...
2.42 pm: Gulbadin looks to make use of the overhead conditions, and hopes their experience of playing the previous match against India comes in handy. Mortaza seems to be happy batting first.
2.40 pm: Afghanistan win the toss and opt to BOWL first.
2.38 pm: In their previous match, Afghanistan did what no other side before them managed to at the World Cup: expose India’s middle order. It’s a problem for Virat Kohli and Co, you know? Chetan Narula has more on it here.
2.31 pm: Bad news coming in from Southampton. The toss has been delayed by ten minutes. Luckily it isn’t raining at The Rose Bowl right now and the ground staff is removing the covers. (Source: ESPNCricinfo)
2.29 pm: On Sunday, South Africa became the second team to be eliminated from semi-final contention... what a sorry campaign it has been from the Proteas. Read more here.
2.24 pm: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib is once again banking on his top-class spinners, led by Rashid Khan, to overcome Bangladesh.
Mohammad Nabi was impressive on Saturday and was ably supported by Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman as Afghanistan, who have now lost all six of their matches at the World Cup, restricted India to 224 for eight in 50 overs.
“You saw against India. India has the best batting attack all over the world,” said Naib.
“So if the wicket helps our spinners, maybe it’s very difficult for everyone, not only Bangladesh. Our spinners are one of the best spin attacks in the world.”
2.16 pm: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib provided one of the quotes of the tournament ahead of this match.
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Southampton... the very venue where the Afghans *almost* pulled off an all-time epic upset against India. Can they register their first win today and upset an unlikely charge for top four by the Bangladesh Tigers?
Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes says he is trying to keep the pressure off his players as he targets a World Cup semi-final berth.The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side have two victories from six league games and need to win their remaining three matches to have a realistic chance of making the final four.
On paper their game today against Afghanistan in Southampton, is winnable but the Afghans came close to shocking India on the same ground on Saturday and cannot be underestimated.
Sri Lanka beat hosts England at Headingley on Friday to revive their hopes of reaching the last four, at the same time boosting Bangladesh’s chances.
“If you think too hard about it being do-or-die then you can put too much pressure on yourself,” said former England wicketkeeper-batsman Rhodes. “So I’ll be trying to take a little bit of that pressure off the team. They know the importance of the game, but my job is to make sure we concentrate on the game, and we do some smart things, and we play well because, if we play well, we’ll have a good chance of winning.”
Bangladesh have beaten South Africa and the West Indies, with their batsmen racking up scores of 300-plus in both encounters. Unfancied Afghanistan thumped Bangladesh in last year’s Asia Cup although Bangladesh avenged their loss later in the tournament.
“We can definitely draw on the experience in the Asia Cup. It was a wonderfully close tournament and we were almost able to win the final,” said Rhodes, whose team came up short against India.
“If you really break it down and we do win these matches coming up, we only need five games and we’ve won the World Cup. The first challenge and the first step is Afghanistan.They’re a tough team. They’re a tough bunch of cricketers. They really fought hard against India.”
(With AFP inputs)