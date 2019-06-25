Bangladesh brought themselves right into semi-final contention with a 62-run victory over Afghanistan at Southampton on Monday. The Tigers moved to within a point of fourth-placed England who face Australia at Lord’s on Tuesday.

The architect of the victory was World’s No 1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who became the first Bangladeshi player to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in the same match.

Afghanistan asked Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss. The Tigers put up a commendable batting performance on a tricky Southampton wicket to post a challenging 262/7 in their 50 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim 83 (87) and Shaking 51 (69) were among the runs for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan got off to a steady start to the chase. Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah looked in good touch until Shakib turned the game around with the ball. The Afghan batsmen found him too hot to handle and collapsed from 104/2 to 117/5.

Bangladesh never looked back from that point and sealed the win in the 47th over.

Here are the highlights of the game: