Shakib Al Hasan is in the form of his life.
And if there’s one reason why Bangladesh are currently on the fifth spot in the World Cup points table, it’s down to him.
Against Afghanistan on Monday, the 31-year-old helped his side inch closer to the top four with an all-round display as the Tigers recorded their third win of the tournament.
Not only did he surpass David Warner as the highest run-getter in the current edition but he also became the second player in World Cup history to take five wickets and hit a half-century in the same match after India’s Yuvraj Singh against Ireland in 2011.
It was another demonstration of the qualities that make him one of the world’s best all-rounders.
Here’s a look at the few numbers from his incredible World Cup campaign so far:
(with AFP inputs)