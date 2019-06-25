Shakib Al Hasan is in the form of his life.

And if there’s one reason why Bangladesh are currently on the fifth spot in the World Cup points table, it’s down to him.

Against Afghanistan on Monday, the 31-year-old helped his side inch closer to the top four with an all-round display as the Tigers recorded their third win of the tournament.

Not only did he surpass David Warner as the highest run-getter in the current edition but he also became the second player in World Cup history to take five wickets and hit a half-century in the same match after India’s Yuvraj Singh against Ireland in 2011.

It was another demonstration of the qualities that make him one of the world’s best all-rounders.

Here’s a look at the few numbers from his incredible World Cup campaign so far:

Best bowling figures for 🇧🇩 in World Cups ✅

Most wickets for 🇧🇩 in World Cups ✅

Most runs for 🇧🇩 in World Cups ✅

Most runs of anyone in #CWC19 ✅



Ladies and gentlemen, Shakib Al Hasan.#RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/YR47zbcstg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan at this World Cup with the bat:



51

41

124*

121

64

75



Shakib Al Hasan at this World Cup with the ball:



54-1-301-10#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the first Banglaldeshi batsman to pass 1,000 career World Cup runs and just the 19th man to reach the landmark overall 👏 #CWC19 | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/UAXYSihXNk — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan today



First Bangladesh bowler to take a five-for in WC. First Bangladesh player to score 50 and take 5 wickets in an ODI. Second player, after Yuvraj Singh, to this double in a WC match. First player in WC history to score 1000+ runs and take 30+ wickets. #Legend — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 24, 2019

In #CWC19 #CWC2019

Bowler with/conceding most

Dots:211 - P Cummins

1s: 141 - Imran Tahir

2s: 27 - Mustafizur Rahman

3s: 5 - Shakib Al Hasan

4s: 34 - Kagiso Rabada

5s: 1 - Jasprit Bumrah/J Behrendorff

6s: 12 - Rashid Khan

Nb: 6 - Gulbadeen Naib

Wd: 16 - Oshane Thomas — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 24, 2019

Shakib's figures today were the best ever recorded by a Bangladeshi player in a World Cup match 🙌 #CWC19 | #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/jv7LKmj93Q — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan becomes only the third player after Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in World Cup season... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan in ODIs in 2019:



51, 41, 124*, 121, 64, 75, 50*, 29, 61*



9 Innings

616 Runs

2 Hundreds

5 Fifties

102.67 average

98.25 strike-rate#CWC19 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan - What a player. First cricketer ever in World Cup history to score more than 400 runs and take 10 wickets. All this in just 6 matches. Legendary performance... #BANvsAFG — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) June 24, 2019

Half-century and a five-for – Shakib Al Hasan, take a bow! https://t.co/WtyBUahTqY — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2019

(with AFP inputs)