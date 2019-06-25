World Cup 2019, England vs Australia live: Eoin Morgan opts to bowl, Nathan Lyon gets a game
Live updates from the match between England and Australia at Lord’s.
Live updates
2.55 pm: The players make their way down the Long Room and the famous stairs... time for the national anthems! We can’t wait for this to get started....
2.53 pm: 25th June at Lord’s... this day holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan! Yes, 36 years since the 1983 World Cup win.
Quite amazing that Sunny Gavaskar is choking up talking about the World Cup win in 1983...standing at Lord’s as a commentator 36 years later. The pride in his voice! Truly one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket.
2.47 pm: England will be batting later in the day, facing Starc and Behrendorff and they prepared for Australia’s left-arm pace attack by facing A Tendulkar in the nets... Arjun Tendulkar, that is.
2.46 pm: In addition to the rich history of the rivalry, David Warner and Steve Smith’s returns have added spice to the build-up. The duo have found themselves booed by some fans in England after returning to international cricket following year-long bans for ball-tampering. They could be in for a stern treatment from the home fans at the Lord’s.
England have games coming up against Australia, India and New Zealand; and there is a sense that they are under pressure after two unexpected defeats and could potentially be in a scenario where they lose all three of those matches
2.43 pm: Playing XIs
England XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
2.35 pm: Team news
England are unchanged from their defeat against Sri Lanka.
For Australia, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff get a game. Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile miss out.
2.32 pm: England win the toss and opt to bowl first in overcast conditions at Lord’s.
2.31 pm: Hosts England have lost twice, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while Australia are riding high after five wins out of six, with their only defeat coming against India. The form guide, quite incredibly (given the events of the past 12 months or more, favours Autstralia going into this one.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of one of the most anticipated matches at the World Cup! We are at the Home of Cricket for the blockbuster match between England and Australia, cricket’s grand-old rivalry! The conditions are overcast and the pressure is on hosts England after a couple of unexpected tumbles.