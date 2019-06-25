Rising Canadian talent Bianca Andreescu will miss Wimbledon as she continues to recover from the shoulder injury that forced her out of the French Open, Tennis Canada said Monday.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing shoulder rehab and recovery, Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from Wimbledon,” the federation said in a tweet.

Andreescu, who turned 19 on June 16, withdrew from the French Open after beating Marie Bouzkova in three sets in the first round, handing American Sofia Kenin a walkover into the third round.

At Roland Garros, she was playing her first tournament since retiring from her round of 16 match at Miami in March with a right shoulder injury.

A week earlier, Andreescu had toppled Angelique Kerber in the final at Indian Wells to become the first wild card to win the WTA title in the California desert.

Ranked 60th going into Indian Wells, she rose to 24th and was ranked 25th on Monday.