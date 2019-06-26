England’s third defeat in the 2019 ICC World Cup has blown the race to the semi-finals wide open. The hosts were pegged as the favourites to reach the knockouts along with Australia, India and New Zealand, but losses in their last two games have ensured an exciting finish to the league stage.

With less than two weeks left for the first semi-final, only two out of the ten teams competing are out of contention. Each side has a minimum of two games still to play and one can expect plenty of ups and downs on the points table in the coming days.

Points table after ENG vs AUS on June 25 Team Matches Wins Losses NR NRR Points Australia 7 6 1 0 0.906 12 New Zealand 6 5 0 1 1.306 11 India 5 4 0 1 0.809 9 England 7 4 3 0 1.051 8 Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 -0.133 7 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 -1.119 6 Pakistan 6 2 3 1 -1.265 5 West Indies 6 1 4 1 0.19 3 South Africa 7 1 5 1 -0.324 3 Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 -1.634 0

Here’s a look at the semi-final qualification scenario for each team:

Australia [Qualified]

Matches Remaining: Against New Zealand and South Africa.

With their victory against England, the defending champions became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. If Aaron Finch and Co lose their last two games, and England and Sri Lanka win all of their remaining matches, the three teams will be tied on 12 points. But Australia will go through because of more wins to their name [Sri Lanka can have a maximum of five victories at the end of the league stage because two of their matches were washed out].

New Zealand

Matches Remaining: Against Pakistan, Australia and England.

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, the Kiwis are in prime position to become the second team to make it to the semi-finals. They need to win just one of their remaining three games to go through. If Kane Williamson and his men lose all of their remaining matches, they will need three teams out of England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan to lose at least one more game.

India

Matches Remaining: Against West Indies, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli and Co’s chances of reaching the semi-finals are just about as strong as that of New Zealand’s. They’re the only team apart from the Kiwis who haven’t tasted defeat so far. Two wins in their remaining four games will see them through. A top-of-the-table finish is possible as well. However, India have played the least number of matches at this point and that isn’t really an advantage.

England

Matches Remaining: Against India and New Zealand.

The alarm bells rang in the English camp as soon as they lost to Sri Lanka. They were to face Australia, India and New Zealand after that, the tournament’s other three semi-final favourites, and the hosts knew they had an uphill battle on their hands. Now, after their defeat against Australia, Eoin Morgan and his men well and truly have their backs against the wall. They’ll go through if they win their remaining two matches [against teams that are unbeaten so far] but their campaign could be in jeopardy if they lose another game. In that case, they’ll then have to pray for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan to lose at least one more game.

The hosts will have a slim chance even if they lose both their final games – Bangladesh don’t win another match; Sri Lanka lose two of their three remaining matches; Pakistan lose to New Zealand and Afghanistan; West Indies lose one of their remaining three games.

Bangladesh

Matches Remaining: Against India and Pakistan.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s men have done exceedingly well to remain in contention at this late stage in the tournament. Riding on Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round heroics, the Tigers have notched up some impressive victories. They’ll go through if they win their remaining two games and England lose one of theirs.

Sri Lanka

Matches Remaining: Against South Africa, West Indies and India.

Sri Lanka will qualify if they win all their three remaining matches and England lose one more game. If Dimuth Karunaratne and Co lose one game, they will need England to lose both of theirs and Bangladesh and Pakistan to lose at least one each. Two more defeats will see Sri Lanka getting eliminated.

Pakistan

Matches Remaining: Against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

They may have earned a reinvigorating victory against South Africa but Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men have a slim chance of making it to the semi-finals. They’ll need to win all of their remaining three games and hope that England and Sri Lanka lose at least one more game each.

West Indies

Matches Remaining: Against India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Jason Holder’s West Indies finding themselves in the semi-finals will be a miracle of sorts. Firstly, they absolutely cannot afford to lose any of their remaining three games. And secondly, they need plenty of results to go their way – England and Bangladesh shouldn’t win another game; Pakistan should lose to New Zealand and Afghanistan; Sri Lanka should lose to either India or South Africa.

South Africa [Eliminated]

Matches Remaining: Against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Faf du Plessis and Co were the second team to be eliminated from the race to the semi-finals. With just two more games to play, the Proteas can get to a maximum of seven points which won’t be enough to earn them a knockout berth.

Afghanistan [Eliminated]

Matches Remaining: Against Pakistan and West Indies.

Gulbadin Naib and his men were the first team to be out of contention for a semi-finals spot. They have just two more matches to play in the league and can get to a maximum of four points, which won’t be anywhere close to earning them qualification.