The 2019 ICC World Cup was touted to be a batsmen’s World Cup with many predicting frequent scores of 350-plus, even 400s and expectations of 500 as well.

However, the World Cup has seen great competition between bat and ball.

Bowlers have had an almost equal say in games and no 400 plus scores have been registered in the tournament so far. The top wicket-takers list has been dominated by pacers right from the start.

Here are the top ten bowlers of the 2019 World Cup so far

(Updated till June 26)