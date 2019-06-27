World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies live updates: Kemar Roach dismisses Rohit Sharma early
Live updates from the match between India and West Indies at Old Trafford.
Live updates
Oshane Thomas is given the ball.
After 6 overs, India 29/1 – Rohit Sharma out!
A slightly controversial that. On-field umpire Illingoworth didn’t think the ball had taken Rohit Sharma’s edge. Review taken and it’s a successful one. The Ultra Edge shows a spike when the ball beat the bat. However, it could also be the bat and pad coming together. Rohit Sharma is not impressed.
R Sharma c Hope b Roach 18 (23)
After 5.5 overs, India 29/0 – Rahul 10, Rohit 18
Back of a length and full, Roach’s line and length goes awry and the openers make full use of it. Rohit pulls it away in style for a six. Rahul then drives the ball down the ground for a four.
After 5 overs, India 17/0 – Rahul 5, Rohit 11
And....just like that, Rohit Sharma shifts gears. Dragged slightly wide and Rohit, off the back foot, cuts it away to the fence. Cottrell then aims for the body but the India vice-captain is adept on the pull and gets a single.
After 4 overs, India 9/0 – Rahul 4, Rohit 4
Two singles from the Roach over. The pacers have not offered much width outside off but the Indian batsmen are not going to attack you in the early overs. It’s a formula that has worked for them all tournament.
After 3 overs, India 7/0 – Rahul 3, Rohit 3
There it is! The short-pitched stuff makes its presence felt for the first time in the game. Cottrell surprises Rohit Sharma and Rahul with well-directed short ones. The batsmen are happy to let it go. Just a single and a wide from the over.
After 2 overs, India 5/0 – Rahul 3, Rohit 2
Rahul is playing with a straight bat. No runs taken from him and it was a decent start from Roach, just one from it. The pacers will have a long day in store looking at how the wicket has played out so far.
After 1 over, India 4/0 – Rahul 3, Rohit 1
Not a bat start for Cortrell but the Indians are up and way. Rahul gets off the mark with a punch through the off side. Three runs taken. Rohit gets his first run with pull down leg. A poor effort from Roach at short third-man allows the batsmen to take a single.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul make their way to the pitch. Cottrell has the ball in his hand. Rahul to take strike.
Note: In this World Cup, West Indies have taken the most number of wickets (12) in the first 10 overs of an innings. A good test coming up for the Indian top order, against Sheldon Cottrell and Co.
Lineups
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
2:36 pm: No changes for India from their win over Afghanistan. Bhuvneshwar’s return to the side will have to wait. West Indies have Sunil Ambris in for Even Lewis. Fabian Allen comes in for Ashley Nurse.
2:33 pm: Virat Kohli opts to bats first after winning the toss. “There are some rough patches and the spinners will come into play in the second half of the innings,” says the India captain. “Expect more application from the batsmen. If you score a 60-run partnership, make into a big one and not let the opposition a way back in the game.”
2:31 pm: The captains are walking out to the middle. It’s toss time.
2:24 pm: Expect turn from the footmarks, says Ian Bishop. “Team winning the toss should bat first,” says the former West Indies pacer. The wicket looks like a belter.
2.15 pm: We all remember the 1983 World Cup final (two days ago to the day 36 years back) but that journey actually began in Manchester at this very venue (Old Trafford) against this very opponent (West Indies). That was in fact the first ever time West Indies had lost a World Cup match! (Having won the first two editions...)
2.07 pm: Did you know? In this World Cup so far, West Indies have taken the most number of wickets (12) in the first 10 overs of an innings. It will be a stiff test for the Indian top order, for sure against Sheldon Cottrell and Co.
2.05 pm: Before we begin discussing today’s match and looking back at yesterday’s... here’s a look at the points table. The race for the top four is definitely heating up!
2.00 pm: Hello everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup, it’s India vs West Indies at Old Trafford today. One team is unbeaten so far, the other team is on the brink of elimination.
West Indies captain Jason Holder says he is proud of his players but wants them to put everything together in a “perfect” World Cup performance against India.
The two-time champions opened their campaign with a convincing victory against Pakistan but have not won since and, barring an unlikely sequence of results, will be heading home after the group phase.
Batsmen Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Carlos Brathwaite have shown glimpses of what they can offer but have failed to win games for the team. Brathwaite hit his maiden one-day international century in West Indies’ ultimately fruitless chase of a target of 292 against New Zealand on Saturday.
Holder urged his team to show fight on Thursday against Virat Kohli’s unbeaten side, who look all but certain to reach the semi-finals.
“We’ve shown glimpses here and there of what we can produce. And as a side we just haven’t brought it together collectively more often than not,” Holder said at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
“And it’s hurt us in games before. So [this] is another opportunity for us to bring it all together and play a perfect game.”
The West Indies’ World Cup hopes were hit by injuries to Evin Lewis and Andre Russell, who has been replaced by Sunil Ambris in the squad, but Holder said the batsmen should step up despite the problems.
“Injuries have definitely plagued us. But I’ve been proud of them so far. I think for them it’s just a matter for them to grasp batting on the international circuit,” said Holder.
“And I think Shai has done a reasonable job so far. Hety (Hetmyer) has shown glimpses of brilliance, as well as Nicholas. It’s up to them to take it deeper. They’ve got to be the rock and soul for our team. And they’ve got to set up games and learn to close them out.”
West Indies are languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table with just three points as the group stage nears its conclusion.
“In terms of the squad, I think everybody’s upbeat for the occasion. Playing India is always a big game for West Indies, and we’re looking forward to it,” said Holder.
“First we need to finish the campaign as best as we can. And our objective is to win all three games.”
(With AFP inputs. All screenshots in the live blog courtesy Hotstar)