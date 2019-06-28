Indian bowlers led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah produced yet another splendid performance to put their team on the verge of a semi-final berth with a 125-run win over fellow two-time world champions West Indies in their sixth World Cup encounter in Manchester on Thursday.

With 11 points, India are now almost through and another win in their next three games will seal their position in the top four as West Indies were knocked out with two games remaining.

India scored 268/7, riding on half-centuries by Virat Kohli (72 off 82 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56 off 61 balls) and it turned out to be good enough as West Indies were shot out for 124 in only 34.2 overs.

In two successive matches now, the bowlers have more than covered up for a mediocre show from the batsmen, save skipper Kohli. Here’s how the cricket community on Twitter reacted to the win that maintained India’s unbeaten World Cup 2019 streak – the only team so far.

🇮🇳 v 🇿🇦 – Won by 6 wickets

🇮🇳 v 🇦🇺 – Won by 36 runs

🇮🇳 v 🇵🇰 – Won by 89 runs

🇮🇳 v 🇦🇫 – Won by 11 runs



🇮🇳 v 🌴 – WON BY 125 RUNS 👏 #TeamIndia are unbeaten in #CWC19 so far. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2AteSeZsqE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah's 2/9 in six overs so far today ⬇️



1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 4B 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 W W 0 0 0 0#CWC19 | #WIvIND | #MenInMaroon | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Th8Jymq4LJ — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2019

Don't know about football, but Manchester was blue today! 🇮🇳💙

Comprehensive team victory. ✌🏼 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/b74AWgFdfG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 27, 2019

Congratulations India on another clinical win. Virat was superb and the bowlers delivered every time. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/60nSpswdkN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 27, 2019

Another comprehensive win. Top effort from everyone. The bowlers were fantastic, great sign for the matches to come #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/VPO4pBcUon — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2019

They say the key to a successful team is balance & helping each other out. On a day when it looked like #TeamIndia may have gotten 30 runs short. The bowlers have stepped up in style! Top performance by the lads. Well done @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 #INDvWI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 27, 2019

Lot more pressure on England now as India move to 11 points.

Feeling it!#CWC19 #INDvWI — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 27, 2019

Indian takeover in Manchester pic.twitter.com/VOYJqvYG6T — simon hughes (@theanalyst) June 27, 2019

real chance now that India may win the world cup without finding the solution to their number 4 problem #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 27, 2019

Indian team on a a roll: Don’t think I have seen a better more all round Indian wicket taking ODI attack. Only concern remains the middle order. Scores of 234/268 will work against Afghanistan/WI , not in a semi/final. For now, @imVkohli and team, well done!👍 #IndvWI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 27, 2019

And here are some laughs to celebrate the win

#INDvWI

From next match, all batsman should be instructed to walk up to Dhoni after every single over and whisper, "Boss, last over." — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 27, 2019