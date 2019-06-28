India pacer Mohammed Shami says he deserves all the credit for his remarkable turnaround after battling accusations of domestic violence for almost 18 months. Shami has been to hell and back in the last one and half years, once even being dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s central contract list pending inquiry.

“Credit? Who else but me. I give full credit to myself,” said Shami after India’s 125-run victory over West Indies in the World Cup in Manchester on Thursday.

The 29-year-old is now back to his best, asking probing questions to the best in the business with his pace and swing. Shami has racked up a total of 8 wickets so far at the World Cup in just two matches, including a hat-trick against Afghanistan.

“I had to endure all that I was made to go through. What I went through in the past 18 months, it’s me and only me who had to suffer. So credit goes to me.

“Yes, I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength to fight everything from family issues to fitness. I am now only focused on doing well for my country,” Shami said.

After two mind-blowing performances against Afghanistan and West Indies, Shami revealed that working on his fitness has been the turning point. He has shed those extra kilos, and more importantly, it has put him in a good head space.

“It wasn’t only about failing Yo-Yo test. There are times when your rhythm goes for a toss. I failed that’s a separate thing but then I have worked hard and improved my fitness. I feel I am in a good zone now as I have lost weight, got the rhythm and everything is working for me.

“I now try to maintain my diet, training regime consistently. Because I am feeling stronger, not getting tired easily, my speed has also increased. And as far as skill is concerned, I always knew I can perform well on any track,” he added.

In Manchester on Thursday, Shami claimed the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle after cramping him for room as the Windies opener mistimed his pull shot. The Bengal pacer claimed he was aware of Gayle’s strengths.

“Since we played in the Indian Premier League together, I have a bit of an idea about him when you play together for some time. I knew that if I don’t allow him to chance his arms, he will get out in desperation trying to hit me,” he said, the explanation sounding much simpler than his on-field execution.

The speedster was not disappointed on missing out India’s first four World Cup games after failing to find a place in the starting eleven.

“Look, 15 people have come to represent the country. You must have had something special that you are in that 15, isn’t it? It’s about remaining patient and positive. And, yes, have a clever mind,” he concluded.

