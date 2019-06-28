The National Basketball Association academy in Greater Noida will be part of the third NBA Academy Games - a series of exhibition games featuring prospects from the seven NBA Academies and other teams.

The Games will be held from July 9 to July 14 at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the official practice facility of the Atlanta Hawks, in Atlanta. This is the first time the tournament will be held in the United States.

The five-day competition will see a series of exhibition games and feature prospects from the NBA Academies in Australia, China, India, Mexico and Senegal, along with two select teams of top international prospects.

In addition to being open to NBA team personnel, the NCAA-certified event will be held during an NCAA live recruiting period and will be open to NCAA coaches from Thursday, July 11 to July 14.

The previous two editions of these Games were held at the NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

India roster: Manoj Sisodiya, Amaan Sandhu, Achintya Krishna, Lokendra Singh, Lalhnehpuia Chhakchhuak, Harsh Dagar, Pranav Prince, Arvinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Kushal Singh, Harshwardhan Tomar, Vikrant, Pritish Kokate