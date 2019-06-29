Pakistan survived an almighty scare to continue its surge towards the World Cup semi-finals with Imad Wasim (49*) showing nerves of steel to guide them to a tense three-wicket win over Afghanistan at Leeds on Saturday.

In heart-stopping action, the gritty Afghanistan yet again came close to creating a big upset but were denied by Wasim, who emerged an unlikely batting hero along with Wahab Riaz (15 off 9), who hit a timely six off Rashid Khan to release the pressure.

Wasim had five half-centuries before this match but perhaps played the biggest knock of his life, soaking in tremendous pressure as Pakistan huffed and puffed to win with two balls to spare.

The Afghans, after dominating the large part of the Pakistan innings, wilted under pressure missing run outs and catches towards the dramatic end. They had come close to winning against India too but fell short.

The Afghanistan spinners turned the match on its head by reducing Pakistan to 156/6 and the modest 228-run target was now looking like a mountain to scale for the 1992 champions. Here’s how Twitter exploded after what was all-time classic in World Cup history.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan. I also especially want to congratulate Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today & against India earlier. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2019

Sarfaraz will surely go down in history as the only person to yawn while watching Pakistan. #CWC19 — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 29, 2019

Wow, that was some finish to this game AFG vs PAK. Several tactical errors on both sides. But my heart goes out to Afghanistan. They battled so hard in their last 3 games. Happy though, that Pakistan have kept their hopes alive, & kept the tournament interesting👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 29, 2019

Top 4 boys, we are in the top 4. Who would have thought after that India game. There is no logical explanation for this team, but who needs logic when you have Pakistan cricket. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 29, 2019

Incredible game of cricket. Pakistan live another day. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 29, 2019

Inexperienced Afghanistan allow another Asian Giant to sneak through.!Pakistan win at Leeds with plenty to ponder over..! Afghanistan remains winless but with plenty to gain from World Cup outing..sensational game of Crkt played in good spirits..Well Done Pak..sympathies Afghan! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 29, 2019

Feel for Afghanistan ... This could’ve been a memorable win .. But they’ve got only themselves to blame for letting it slip away. Congratulations Pakistan. Trust their fans would be supporting India tomorrow 😉 #PAkvAFG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 29, 2019

Pakistan Zindabad #PakvsAfg #CWC19

Warning: Not for the faint hearted — Sidra Iqbal (@SidraIqbal) June 29, 2019

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!??!? #pakistan — Shaheryar Mirza (@mirza9) June 29, 2019

Afghanistan's captain fumbles a run out chance in the last over just to prove Shoaib's point. These are indeed players who were taught their basics in Pakistan! #CWC19 — cricBC (@cricBC) June 29, 2019

At least England can stop blaming James Vince and start blaming Gulbadin. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) June 29, 2019

Watching Gulbadin bowl those overs pic.twitter.com/H4obK7cO4q — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) June 29, 2019

By now Afghanistan should realize that winning a match is more important than just taking it close. #CWC19 #CWC2019#AfgvPak #PakvAfg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 29, 2019

Gulbadin ... !!!!!!! Wtf .... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 29, 2019

Afghanistan sacking Afghan, their captain for 4 years, and replacing him with Gulbadin on the brink of the World Cup, was remarkable. That's the sadness of Afghanistan's World Cup campaign: politics has dragged the team down, and they're performing under themselves. — Tim (@timwig) June 29, 2019

We've finally found a team that can out-Pakistan Pakistan. — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 29, 2019

Pushed India. Troubled Pakistan. Enough of winning hearts....it’s about time Afghanistan wins few of these close games. Next edition, perhaps.... #CWC19 #PakvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2019

(With PTI inputs)