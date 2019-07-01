England survived to live for another day as they outbatted India for a 31-run win in a high-scoring World Cup encounter, keeping their semi-final hopes alive in Birmingham on Sunday.

Opener Jonny Bairstow’s hundred (111 off 109 balls) set the platform and a cavalier 54-ball 79 by all-rounder Ben Stokes took England to an imposing 337/7 in 50 overs.

For their part, India stayed in the hunt till the final 10 overs, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s third ton of the World Cup and Virat Kohli’s fifth successive fifty-plus score. But apart from those and Hardik Pandya, to an extent, the rest of the batting lineup disappointed for India, who lost by 31 runs.

Chris Woakes (2/58 in 10 overs) and Liam Plunkett (3/55 in 10 overs) were steady and impressive but it was Jofra Archer’s (0/45 in 10 overs) extra pace that the Indian middle-order, including the hard-hitting Pandya (45 off 33 balls), found difficult to negotiate.

And when Pandya found it difficult, MS Dhoni (42 not out off 31 balls) with his waning power-hitting abilities could not have done better against Archer even though he gave a better account of himself compared to the previous games.

But, as has been the case during this World Cup, there were a smattering of boos when Dhoni, along with Kedar Jadhav, decided to give up on the chase with about five overs to spare. The lack of intent to go for the big shots, even with the required rate climbing, baffled pundits and fans. As unlikely as an Indian win was at that point, the fact that Dhoni and Jadhav (12 off 13 balls) looked to tap the ball in the gaps and jog for singles, made for bizarre viewing.

The difference between the two sides was the number of sixes that England batsmen hit during their innings. Compared to 13 sixes by England, India managed a single six in their entire 50 overs. That was from the bat of Dhoni, when 44 were required of the final six balls.

“You cannot be chasing 338 and still have five wickets in hand at the end. The message had to be clear: no matter what the delivery, you have to find the boundary,” former captain Sourav Ganguly said on air.

“Surely Indian fans would want Dhoni to give it a go. Just give it a go...,” said former England captain Nasser Hussain, sitting alongside Ganguly.

Though Dhoni’s innings was not the sole reason for India’s defeat, the lack of intent came in for some sharp criticism (and some defence too) on social media.

I thought MS Dhoni retired from test cricket? — Essex League Cricketer (@EssexLeague) June 30, 2019

Can now understand why Indians get upset at Dhoni 😂😂😂😂 — Ahsan (@ahsanzawar) June 30, 2019

Just shake hands and walk off man. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019

Dhoni's S/R will not justify the criticism he is getting. Issue was with intent in the end. He didn't lose us the match, no way, but it was just painful to watch the way it unfolded. All said and done, don't think the blame for the actual loss lies on one man. — Avantika (@avantikatikmany) June 30, 2019

Imagine both Rohit & Virat failing in a game. The remaining are there just to chill. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 30, 2019

Reading what the arm chair experts say on Twitter about the game having never played professional sport under pressure is as entertaining as watching a tough run chase..👏👏👏 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 30, 2019

This is baffling. Is there a different scoreboard on the ground or something? It looks like 58 from 19 to me. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) June 30, 2019

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. 🤔 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

Dhoni's fans have already drafted their tweet :

Kohli's strike rate was 87

Sharma's 92

Pant's 110

Dhoni's 135



Yet Dhoni lost the match ? — Neetish (@Neetish) June 30, 2019

Disappointing finish. A run-a-ball partnership can't win games. Was exciting till Pandya was in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

Dhoni and Kedar eating dot balls today. pic.twitter.com/C9wlXGEFIQ — 🔎 (@videet_) June 30, 2019

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav batting to see out Day 3 of a Test match. #ENGvIND #cwc19 — Anand Sachar (@anandsachar29) June 30, 2019

England had advantage of toss and batting first, 338 not an easy target to chase. But India’s lack of chutzpah and bravado unedifying — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019

IMO, Ravindra Jadeja looks a better option than Kedar Jadhav in all departments. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 30, 2019

Boundary (4s + 6s) runs Eng= 186

Boundary (4s + 6s) runs Ind= 146

Difference= 40 runs



India lost my 31 runs. More than the dot balls, India just didn’t manage to score enough boundary runs. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 30, 2019

For a team that was dressed like the employees of an oil company, it is pretty ironic the Indian team ran out of fuel. #ENGvIND — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) June 30, 2019

The good news for India, though, is that MS Dhoni's ODI average has gone up from 50.45 to 50.65 — Alan Gardner (@alanroderick) June 30, 2019

India could have played better. An aggressive approach in first 10 overs and then with 5 wickets in hand, they could have done wonders.#INDvENG #CWC2019



(1/2) — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 30, 2019

102(109) rohit is great

66(76) kohli is great

32(29) pant is great

45(33) hardhik is great

12(13) Jadhav is great

0(9) Rahul is great



42(31) Dhoni is the reason why India lost the match

Excellent logic 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😏#shared — Hassan (@abulrockz007) June 30, 2019

I do not think the Dhoni-Kedar partnership was the reason Ind lost. 3 reasons IMO:

1. England were brutal with the bat at the start & the end.

2. India’s first 10 overs only yielded 28.

3. Inspite of the start, one of Kohli or Rohit once set had to bat through. #CWC19 #ENGvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 30, 2019

Virat reckons Dhoni was trying hard to hit boundaries. I mean really Virat? 😂 Done with his ways of defending Dhoni 👏🏻. Should have said we were playing for NRR. That would have been a better excuse!#INDvENG #CWC19 — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 30, 2019

‘MS was trying really hard to get the boundaries’. Is there an emoji for Virat’s expression when he said that? — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019