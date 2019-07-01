England ended India’s unbeaten run in this World Cup with a 31-run win on Sunday to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

Jonny Bairstow hit a hundred before Chris Woakes starred with the ball as India failed to chase down a target of 338 runs and are still not assured of a place in the semi-finals.

England, who need to win their last game against New Zealand to qualify, rode on Bairstow’s 111 and Ben Stokes’ 79 to post 337 for 7. Their aggressive top-order batting was once again on display as the openers shared a 160-run partnership.

Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul but Indian bowlers were not up to the mark in containing the England batsmen. All bowlers batting Jasprit Bumrah went for more than six runs per over.

India still have two games to play in this World Cup and they can qualify for the semi-finals with a win over Bangladesh when they play the neighbours in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Watch India vs England Highlights World Cup 2019