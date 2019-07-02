India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, on Tuesday against Bangladesh, became the highest run-getter in the ongoing World Cup, going past Australia opener David Warner.

After being dismissed for 104, Sharma has 544 runs so far in the tournament, as he became only the second Indian batsman to score 500-plus at one edition. He also went past Sachin Tendulkar’s 1996 tally of 523, while the Master Blaster’s tally in 2003 remains the highest in one edition.

Sharma brought up his fourth hundred of the tournament after scoring tons against South Africa, Pakistan and England. The Bangladesh bowlers wilted under batting-friendly conditions as Sharma, along with KL Rahul, brought up 180 for the first wicket. It was also the highest opening stand of the tournament among all teams.

Sharma was on nine when he was dropped by Tamim Iqbal at deep mid-wicket. The India opener, since then, went from strength to strength to complete yet another hundred. He was finally dismissed at 104 off 92 balls. Warner has 516 runs to his name while Australia captain Aaron Finch is not far behind and has amassed 504 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who will be batting later in the day, is hot on the Australian duo’s heels with 476 runs, which is also the tally of England’s Joe Root.

Rohit Sharma loves Bangladesh and for the third ICC tournament in a row, has brought up a hundred. He scored a thrilling 137 against the Tigers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Rohit Sharma vs Ban in ICC ODI tournaments



137(126) MCG, WC 2015

123(129)* Edgbaston, CT 2017

104(92) Edgbaston, WC 2019#INDvBAN #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 2, 2019

500 runs for Rohit Sharma in #CWC19

--

500+ runs by Indians in a single #CWC edition

673 - Sachin Tendulkar in 2003

523 - Sachin Tendulkar in 1996

500*- Rohit Sharma in #CWC2019#IndvBan#BanvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma will also have an eye on Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time highest tally of 673 runs, which the latter made during the 2003 edition. The 32-year-old also has most ODI hundreds by any batsman since January 1, 2017. Skipper Virat Kohli, though, is hot on his heels and is only one behind at 15. Sharma also brought up his sixth hundred in England.

Most ODI 100s since 1 January 2017...

16 - Rohit Sharma (60 inns)

15 - Virat Kohli (57)

8 - Aaron Finch (40)/Jonny Bairstow (47)/Shikhar Dhawan (56)/Joe Root (59)

7 - Babar Azam (51)#IndvBan#BanvInd#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

Most ODI 100s by a batsman in England against all opponents

8 - Marcus Trescothick (60 inns)/Joe Root (67)

6 - Jason Roy (44)/Rohit Sharma (22)#IndvBan#BanvInd#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019

Sharma also brought up his fourth hundred in one World Cup, which put him level with Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who was in sublime touch in the 2015 edition before his team crashed out in the quarter-finals.

4 centuries in a World Cup edition:



Kumar Sangakkara in 2015

Rohit Sharma in 2019#IndvBan #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 2, 2019

The century at Edgbaston also means that Sharma has as many hundreds as two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting and Sangakkara. He is only one behind Tendulkar’s all-time tally of six centuries. As mentioned earlier, Sharma has one hundred from the 2015 edition.