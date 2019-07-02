India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday to power through to the semi-final of World Cup.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s team cannot qualify for the semi-finals and will play their final group-stage match against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma’s attacking 104 gave India the platform to make a huge score but a clutter of late wickets and some canny bowling restricted them to 314/9 in their 50 overs.

Despite handy knocks from Shakib Al Hasan (66) as well as Sabbir Rahman (36) and Saifuddin (51*) down the order, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball as Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals.

Saifuddin kept Bangladesh in the hunt with a fighting half-century but ran out of partners in what was a steep chase. Pacer JBumrah (4/55) took wickets in back-to-back deliveries with perfect yorkers to bring down the curtains for Bangladesh who made 286.

Pacer Mohammed Shami struck early in Bangladesh’s reply when Tamim Iqbal (22) chopped the ball onto his stumps. Pandya dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 33 and wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal removed the dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim for 24 as Bangladesh slipped to 121/3.

Shakib Al Hasan then struck his sixth score of fifty or more at the World Cup to keep Bangladesh’s tournament hopes alive but Pandya once again provided the breakthrough for India.

Shakib had put on 41 runs with Liton Das to stage a fightback. The all-rounder now has six scores of fifty-plus, two of which he has converted into hundreds. Liton mistimed a pull off Pandya, with Dinesh Karthik taking the catch at mid-wicket. He made 22.

Sharma survived an early scare to make his fourth century of the tournament after India elected to bat first with their eye on confirming a semi-final spot. Sharma played an attacking knock, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball stay at the wicket, cheered by a largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.

Sharma and opening partner KL Rahul put on 180 runs – the highest stand for the first wicket in the tournament – to get India off to a flying start.

But Sharma was caught at extra cover by Liton off the bowling of Soumya and Rahul, who filled an opener’s slot following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan, was caught behind off Rubel Hossain for 77.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed five wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli for 26, to check India’s surge.

