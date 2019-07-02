World number one Ashleigh Barty progressed into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Zheng Saisai of China 6-4, 6-2 while defending champion Angelique Kerber advanced as well with a 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow German Tatjana Maria.

Fourth seed Kerber, who defeated Serena Williams to capture her third major, will face lucky loser Lauren Davis of the United States for a place in the last 32.

The 23-year-old Australian Barty, bidding to become the first woman since Serena in 2015 to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season, did not have things all her own way being pegged back to 4-4 in the first set after leading 3-0.

However, she had too much in the locker for her opponent and easily took the second set to extend her unbeaten record to 13 matches.

Barty plays Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck for a place in the last 32.

Results

Women

1st rd

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Harriet Dart (GBR) bt Christina McHale (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4

Lauren Davis (USA) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-3, 6-2

Barbora Zahlavova (CZE) bt Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x32) 6-3, 6-2

Elise Mertens (BEL x21) bt Fiona Ferro (FRA) 6-2, 6-0

Monica Niculescu (ROU) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

Wang Qiang (CHN x15) bt Vera Lapko (BLR) 6-2, 6-2

Sloane Stephens (USA x9) bt Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) 6-2, 6-4

Katerina Siniaková (CZE) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

With AFP Inputs