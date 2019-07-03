India batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, the 33-year-old confirmed through a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, reported ANI.

The batsman, who was on the stand-by list of India’s World Cup squad, was ignored twice after Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were picked as replacements for the injured Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar respectively.

The Guntur-born bartsman played 55 ODIs for 6 T20Is for India after making his national team debut in 2013. But after being ignored for the World Cup, Rayudu decided to hang up his boots.

