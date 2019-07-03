World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand live: Roy, Bairstow get fifties as hosts dominate
Follow live coverage of match No 41 of this World Cup as the hosts take on the Kiwis.
Live updates
After 17 overs, England are 111/0 – Roy 50, Bairstow 52
FIFTY for Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow! Roy gets there in 55 balls, Bairstow in 46. The openers have been game-changers for England in this World Cup and they’ve set up a great platform yet again. Ominous signs for New Zealand.
After 16 overs, England are 107/0 – Roy 49, Bairstow 49
A decent over for the Kiwis as Colin de Grandhomme gives away just three singles in his second over. But it isn’t about the runs for New Zealand, they need a bunch of wickets. James Neesham is joining the attack.
After 15 overs, England are 104/0 – Roy 47, Bairstow 48
Colin de Grandhomme joins the attack and does what every bowler before him has done today – concede an easy boundary. Jonny Bairstow plays a wonderful tap between backward point and short-third for four. The right-hander finishes the over with another fine late-cut through the same region to pick up his ninth boundary. England get past hundred. They have hit 15 fours in as many overs.
After 14 overs, England are 93/0 – Roy 45, Bairstow 39
Shot! A thumping cover-drive by Roy to pick up his sixth boundary. The man at long-off had no chance. Santner is struggling to find the right line and there isn’t much turn in the pitch at the moment as well. Seven runs come from that over.
After 13 overs, England are 86/0 – Roy 39, Bairstow 38
Shot of the day so far from Jonny Bairstow! Matt Henry pitches it on a length and the right-hander plays a gorgeous straight-drive past mid-on for four. Eight more runs added to England’s tally in that over.
After 12 overs, England are 78/0 – Roy 36, Bairstow 33
Mitchell Santner returns to the attack and concedes 10 runs in his second over. The left-arm spinner pitches it up and Jason Roy drives it in the air to the left of long-off for four. All too easy for England in that over.
After 11 overs, England are 68/0 – Roy 27, Bairstow 32
Another good over for New Zealand, just a single this time as well. Matt Henry bowls a good line and Jonny Bairstow puts up a solid defence. The Kiwis need to build on from here and break this partnership.
After 10 overs, England are 67/0 – Roy 26, Bairstow 32
New Zealand get their best over, just a single from it. Boult does well to keep a tight line and not give the batsmen any freebie. And that’s the end of the first powerplay. The hosts are well on top. Pakistani fans will be utterly disappointed at this point. They needed the Kiwis to have a good start in order to win the match.
After 9 overs, England are 66/0 – Roy 25, Bairstow 32
Henry bowls a bouncer, Roy attempts a pull, the ball takes the top-edge of the bat, England get another boundary. Seven runs come from the over.
After 8 overs, England are 59/0 – Roy 19, Bairstow 31
Aaand normal services resumes. Boult pitches it short and Roy picks up his third boundary with a comfortable pull. The left-arm pacer needed to get a couple of wickets in his opening spell but the English openers have been at the top of their game.
After 7 overs, England are 53/0 – Roy 14, Bairstow 30
Matt Henry joins the attack and bowls the first over of the day without a boundary! Five runs come from that over. Roy has the chance to clip the last ball to fine-leg for four but he failed to connect.
After 6 overs, England are 48/0 – Roy 13, Bairstow 27
Another boundary for England! Boult bowls it full and wide, Bairstow frees his arms again and drives it over the in-field for four. The left-arm pacer does well to bowl five dot balls. New Zealand need to figure out a way to stop the boundaries.
After 5 overs, England are 44/0 – Roy 13, Bairstow 23
Hat-trick of boundaries for Bairstow! Southee is all over the place at the moment. He pitches it on the pads, then wide and full and finally bowls a pace-less bouncer to get hit for three boundaries. England are running away with this. 13 runs come from that over.
After 4 overs, England are 31/0 – Roy 13, Bairstow 10
Another good over for England. Boult gets the ball to move back in to the right-handers but just like Southee in the previous over, he doesn’t get the right line. The ball clips Jason Roy’s pads and runs away for four. New Zealand need to get their act together and strike soon.
After 3 overs, England are 25/0 – Roy 11, Bairstow 10
Back-to-back boundaries for Jonny Bairstow! The right-hander gets off the mark in some style. Tim Southee joins the attack and struggles with his line. The right-arm pacer moves it away but from a wide line. Bairstow first punches it off the back foot and then drives it on-the-rise and in the air between covers and mid-off. England are off to a flying start in Durham.
After 2 overs, England are 15/0 – Roy 11, Bairstow 0
Shot! Trent Boult bowls four dot balls to Jason Roy but pitches the fifth one on leg, the right-hander flicks it past square-leg for four. He then picks up two with a punch off the back foot past covers. A lot depends on Boult in this first half hour or so. The Kiwis need him to strike.
After 1 over, England are 9/0 – Roy 5, Bairstow 0
Roy survives! Santner bowls a beautiful arm-ball first up, the right-hander attempts a cut but misses and the ball misses the stumps by centimeters. Four byes for England. Roy then puts away a juicy full-toss past extra-cover for four. Good start for the hosts, could’ve been drastically different.
2:59 pm: Right, we’re ready for some cricket in Durham. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England. Mitchell Santner has the new ball in hand for New Zealand. Here we go!
2:54 pm: The players have taken the field, it’s time for the national anthems. First up, it’s New Zealand’s.
2:40 pm: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at the toss – “I would’ve liked to bat first as well but the pitch doesn’t change much here in Durham. It’s important that we do the job with the ball first-up. Southee and Henry come in place of Ferguson and Sodhi. Ferguson has been outstanding for us in this tournament, especially in the middle overs. He has a hamstring niggle. Hopefully, he will recover quickly. Southee is very experienced. It is great that he is on the park for us today.”
2:38 pm: England captain Eoin Morgan at the toss – “There is more on the line so there is more excitement. This game is like a quarter-final for us. The victory against India has boosted our confidence, especially since we’d lost the two games before that. New Zealand are a strong side, we have to play well to compete.”
2:36 pm: New Zealand have made two changes. Here’s their playing XI – Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
2:34 pm: England are going in unchanged. Here’s their playing XI – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
2:32 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will BAT first!
2:27 pm: Michael Atherton’s pitch report – “Looks very good, actually. The pitch is generously grassed. It’s a fresh one. We’ve got a wonderful surface here for the batsmen to find some form.”
2:20 pm: The big news coming in at the moment is that Lockie Ferguson has a tight hamstring and will miss today’s game. The right-arm pacer has been impressive in this World Cup and the Kiwis will surely miss his presence. England won’t be too pleased, though, as Ferguson will be replaced by Tim Southee, who got a seven-for the last time these two teams met in the World Cup.
With Australia and India having already qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup, the remaining two spots will be up for grabs when England face New Zealand in a crucial match at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.
Hosts England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match knowing a win will see them into the semi-finals.
Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team’s chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.
If England lose, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh, whose own semi-final hopes ended with a defeat by India on Tuesday that sent Virat Kohli’s men through.
It would take an unlikely turn of events to deny New Zealand a place in the last four, such is their net run-rate advantage over Pakistan.
But right now, England and New Zealand’s World Cup destiny is in their own hands.