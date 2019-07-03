All India Football Federation president Praful Patel met ten I-League clubs in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss their futures and a possible roadmap for Indian football.
The president revealed that the meeting was a “meaningful” one and insisted that all representatives of the I-League clubs “left with a smile”.
Speaking after the meet, Patel revealed that the current status quo would be maintained and Indian Super League and I-League would run simultaneously.
The AIFF and the I-League clubs have released a joint statement stating that the parties will work together for a roadmap for Indian football. Here is the full text:
Mr. Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation, along with Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, and Mr. Sunando Dhar, CEO, I-League on Wednesday (July 3, 2019) met representatives of 10 Hero I-League clubs to discuss the future of the Leagues, and broad framework of football in India.
AIFF as a custodian of Indian Football is concerned about the well-being, and the future of Indian Football including Hero I-League clubs whose contribution to Indian Football has been long-standing.
Indian Football’s backbone has been the developmental and promotional activities, including the youth programmes conducted by the Hero I-League clubs. With the advent of the Hero Indian Super League, which is also a league recognised by the Asian Football Confederation, it is imperative to find a viable, and sustainable mechanism to mitigate the concerns about the future of the Hero I-League, and its clubs.
AIFF and the Hero I-League Clubs have agreed and will work together to find a solution to all issues including the calendar, scheduling, broadcasting, and the continuation of the Hero I-League for a defined period, till the roadmap is ascertained in a time-bound manner in consultation with FSDL, and the AFC.
A lot of other meaningful issues were also simultaneously discussed, and it is hoped that all issues regarding the future of the Hero I-League vis-à-vis the Hero Indian Super League will be resolved shortly.
The Hero I-League clubs were happy to have engaged in the discussions which will pave the way for a resolution of the pending issues, and thanked the AIFF President for his understanding, and patient hearing.