All India Football Federation president Praful Patel met ten I-League clubs in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss their futures and a possible roadmap for Indian football.

The president revealed that the meeting was a “meaningful” one and insisted that all representatives of the I-League clubs “left with a smile”.

Speaking after the meet, Patel revealed that the current status quo would be maintained and Indian Super League and I-League would run simultaneously.

The AIFF and the I-League clubs have released a joint statement stating that the parties will work together for a roadmap for Indian football. Here is the full text: