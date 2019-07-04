Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 11th consecutive year on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla of the United States.

Top seed Djokovic goes on to face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the last 16. Djokovic defeated the Pole in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros in May.

Last year’s beaten finalist Kevin Anderson progressed to the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4 victory over Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia.

The 33-year-old fourth-seeded South African will meet Argentina’s Guido Pella, seeded 26, for a place in the last 16.

Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco staged the comeback of the day when he recovered from two sets and 3-0 down to defeat British number one Kyle Edmund 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.

Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of Wimbledon on Wednesday, falling in five sets to 6ft 11in (2.1m) Reilly Opelka as defending champion Novak Djokovic waited to push his bid for a fifth title.

Two-time quarter-finalist Wawrinka, 34, was beaten 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 by his American opponent, the tallest man in the sport and 13 years his junior.

Opelka fired 23 aces and 59 winners and goes on to face 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada. He will be appearing in the third round at a Slam for the first time having never won a grass court match in his career prior to coming to Wimbledon.

Wawrinka won warm applause for giving a line judge a warm embrace after accidentally colliding with her as he sprinted to hit a backhand.

Results

2nd rd

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x11) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-7 (6/8), 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

David Goffin (BEL x21) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Fernando Verdasco (ESP) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR x30) 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4

Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4

Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI x22) 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6

Milos Raonic (CAN x15) bt Robin Haase (NED) 7-6 (7/1), 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)

Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x23) bt Steve Darcis (BEL) 6-3, 6-2, 4-2 - retired

Benoit Paire (FRA x28) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 - retired

Jirí Vesely (CZE) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-4

