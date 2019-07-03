India’s Divij Sharan and his partner Marcelo Demoliner started their men’s doubles campaign at Wimbledon with a solid win over the reigning French Open champions.

The Indo-Brazilian pair stunned the 13th seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round.

Meanwhile, the all-Indian pair Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja lost to the Australian duo of Jordan Thompson and former singles champion Lleyton Hewitt 2-6, 3-6, 2-6 in the men’s doubles first round.

They were better on serve and converted four out of their six break points to win in straight sets. The pair had reached the finals at Halle Open on grass and as well as the quarter-finals at Antalya Open.

