After their meeting with All India Football Federation president Praful Patel, the I-League clubs were given a day to get back to the to AIFF with their response and they have done that now.

The letter that was sent to the AIFF by the I League clubs (East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Bros, Aizawl, Minerva and Gokulam Kerala) also includes a roadmap for league football in India.

The roadmap needs to be approved by the AIFF Executive Committee. So there is still some way to go on this. But before we get to that, the Asian Football Confederation will first have to agree to Patel’s request for another three years to sort out the dual league mess.

Here is the full text of the letter: