After their meeting with All India Football Federation president Praful Patel, the I-League clubs were given a day to get back to the to AIFF with their response and they have done that now.
The letter that was sent to the AIFF by the I League clubs (East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Bros, Aizawl, Minerva and Gokulam Kerala) also includes a roadmap for league football in India.
The roadmap needs to be approved by the AIFF Executive Committee. So there is still some way to go on this. But before we get to that, the Asian Football Confederation will first have to agree to Patel’s request for another three years to sort out the dual league mess.
Here is the full text of the letter:
To,
The General Secretary
All India Football Federation
CC: The President, All India Football Federation
CC: The Chairman, Executive Committee
All India Football Federation
4th July, 2019
Subject: Joint letter from United I-League Clubs
Dear Sir,
At the outset, the United I-League Clubs would like to extended our sincerest thanks to the President, Mr. Praful Patel who took out the time from his busy schedule to listen to the grievances of the I-league clubs. The meeting took place yesterday at the Lalit Hotel and many points were constructively discussed with the President. He took the time to listen to representatives of all clubs present and addressed many issues in the spirit of working together for the betterment of Indian football.
The President suggested that he would approach the AFC to continue with the two league situation for atleast another 2-3 till a proper solution for unified league is finalised and implemented. Issues regarding the broadcast and scheduling of I-League for the coming season were also addressed.
The President made it clear that given the current situation of Indian football, sacrifices will have to be made by all stakeholders be it ISL, I-League or others. AIFF as a body has to keep interests of all its stakeholders in mind before taking any step. He praised the investments and contribution of the ISL since its inception in 2014 and expressed their justified desire of recognition from AFC as a proper league as currently the ISL holds status of national knock out cup competition, not the top division league. He also gave due credit to I-League which he agreed, has been the Top Division League of the country since 1996 (earlier called National Football League). I-League follows all statues of FIFA and AFC with proper promotion and relegation structure from/to Second Division league. The I-League is rich in tradition and history, from legacy clubs to new organically formed clubs who help to develop football at regional
ROADMAP FOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL IN INDIA
1. A Tripartite agreement to be signed between AIFF, FSDL & I-League clubs giving details for the arrangement for the next 3 years,
2. I-league to be referred as the National Football league of India.
3. I-League Champions to get AFC Champions League Slot.
4. I-League Committee to be formed immediately with representatives from AIFF and I-League clubs. This Committee would be solely responsible for taking decisions regarding I-League, 2nd Division league and Youth Leagues.
5. All matches of I-League to be shown live on HD Channel with improved production quality. (8 camera set up with specifications mentioned previously.)
6. I-League Committee shall negotiate and finalize the production house. 50% of the total cost of production to be borne by FSDL with the remaining 50% to be paid by AIFF.
7. I-League matches to be played at 5PM and 7PM kick off timings, (For non-floodlight venues kick of timings to be 2PM/3PM.)
8. Working Group to be formed with representations from AIFF, FSDL, I-League clubs and 1SL clubs who would plan to introduce an unified league involving both I-League and ISL clubs with prom and relegation.
9. This would ensure that the top Indian Players end up playing 45-50 matches annually which is in line with the best global practice and is a minimum requirement for overall technical development of any player. (Currently the top Indian players gets to play maximum of 25-28 matches in a season.)
10, The Roadmap needs to be approved by the AIFF Executive Committee and should be simultaneously announced, giving all details including present status of I-League and ISL also the future plan.