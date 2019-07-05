Three matches to watch at Wimbledon on Friday, the fifth day of the 2019 championships

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 1-0

Four-time champion Djokovic has eased into the third round for an 11th successive season without dropping a set. In fact, the world number one has faced most pressure in the media interview room where he has been defiantly defending his role on the ATP Player Council which has been rocked by a number of resignations.

Djokovic defeated the 48th-ranked Hurkacz in straight sets in the first round of Roland Garros.

The Pole, nicknamed the ‘silent assassin’ for his quiet off-court demeanour, has needed two four-setters to make the third round for the first time.

“He is very energetic, very positive. He has a rip your heart out, this assassin type of energy,” said his coach Craig Boynton.

Milos Raonic vs Reilly Opelka

Head-to-head: First meeting

Between them, these two have served 80 aces over two rounds.

Raonic has dropped serve just once while Opelka used his 6ft 11in (2.1m) status to good effect to knock out three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka in the second round in five sets.

Canada’s Raonic made the 2016 final where he lost to Andy Murray while world number 86 Opelka is in the main draw for the first time having twice failed to qualify.

The American is the tallest man in tennis although he gets angry when people focus on his height.

“I have answered this question, like, 150 times. It’s the same as it was yesterday, and, I don’t know. Close, 6’11”, 7’0”. Not sure.”

Coco Gauff vs Polona Hercog

Head-to-head: First meeting

Gauff, the 15-year-old headline-maker of the first week of Wimbledon, is the youngest player in the third round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

She knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round before defeating 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova.

In five matches, including three in qualifying, she has yet to drop a set.

“I think I can beat anyone. If I don’t think I can win the match then I won’t even step on the court,” she said.

Hercog, the world number 60, stands out from the crowd due to her distinctive tattoos which cover most of both arms.

“There are roses, there’s half a woman’s face, a wing and also a skull,” she told AFP after making the third round in 2017.

“I chose the skull because I like the image. Sometimes I think it’s part of me. But some people think it makes me look scary.”