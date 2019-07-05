Divij Sharan kept the Indian challenge in men’s doubles alive at Wimbledon by reaching the pre-quarterfinals with partner Marcelo Demoliner.

Battling hard for over three hours, Sharan and his Brazilian partner quelling a spirited fight from Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen to claim a 7-6(1) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-4 win over the Belgian pair on Friday.

In the mixed doubles, Leander Paes and Sam Stosur were out in the first round. Eden Silva and Evan Hoyt beat them 6-2, 6-6, 6-4.

In the first round, Sharan and Demoliner had stunned French Open champion and 13th seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 7-5, 6-4, 7-5

Left-handed Sharan’s best ever Grand Slam performance had come at the Wimbledon last year when he made the quarterfinals with Artem Sitak. He has also reached the third round at Australian Open (2018), French Open (2017) and US Open (2013).

Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes, Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan have all exited from the men’s doubles competition at Wimbledon.