World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka live: Jasprit Burmah removes both Lankan openers in his 1st spell
Welcome to the live coverage of match number 44 as Virat Kohli and Co lock horns with Sri Lanka in their final group game.
PREVIEW:- Virat Kohli seeks answers to middle-order puzzle ahead of semi-final
Live updates
After 7 overs, SL 40/1 - Perera 18, Fernando 10
Kohli has stationed himself at a catching point position just for that kind of a shot, but Fernando takes Bhuvi on anyway. Lovely on-the-up square drive that teases DK all the way to the point boundary: he pulled the ball back but it hits his feet and goes over the fence. Off the last ball, Fernando hoicks one over midwicket (knuckle ball, it looked like): the ball clears mid-on and plugs into the field.
0/35 from 4 overs for Bhuvi, he’s been unlucky with that dropped catch but hasn’t helped himself with his lines.
After 6 overs, SL 33/1 - Perera 17, Fernando 4
FERNANDO SAVED BY THE REVIEW: The SL youngster survives thanks to a timely review. Just when it looked liked Bumrah had his 2nd wicket without conceding a run, DRS says otherwise. Hit Fernando a bit too high on the thigh. Would have missed the stumps. Bumrah then concedes the first runs of the day, and it’s a worthy shot by Fernando: a delightful straight drive.
After 5 overs, SL 28/1 - Perera 17, Fernando 0
DROPPED! This has not been Bhuvi’s morning so far. Gets Perera to mishit a hoick: Kuldeep and Hardik almost collided, no one called and the catch was eventually dropped by Kuldeep. Poor cricket this. Perera then rubs salt into Bhuvi’s wounds by hitting a couple of boundaries, the Indian pacer not getting his radar yet.
MILESTONE ALERT: 100 ODI WICKETS FOR BUMRAH!
After 4 overs, SL 17/1 - BUMRAH STRIKES!
What a bowler. What a fantastic bowler! Bumrah bowls 9 dot balls to Karunaratne and follows that up with a wicket. Not the best ball he bowled this World Cup but the SL captain, under pressure to get a move on, bottom-edges one to Dhoni.
A maiden over, followed by a wicket-maiden. World No 1 for a reason.
After 3 overs, SL 17/0 - Karunaratne 10, Perera 7
BIG OVER FOR SL! A bizarre shot from Perera gets him three runs. Short of length from around the wicket from Bhuvi, Perera wanted to pull it behind square, ends up getting the toe-end of the bat, the ball goes to midwicket. And then Karunaratne takes on Bhuvi, who goes over the wicket. Back-to-back boundaries! Short and wide, hit for four through point. Then overcorrects his line, feeds the SL captain on his pads, flicked away handsomely.
After 2 overs, SL 5/0 - Karunaratne 1, Perera 4
A fantastic start as always by Boom, Boom, Bumrah. A maiden over! He concedes less than 3 runs-an-over in the first powerplay at the World Cup but there was not an inch given in that over to score even one. Accuracy from over the wicket to the SL captain, who struggled to get timing or placement.
After 1 over, SL 5/0 - Karunaratne 1, Perera 4
Bhuvi starts off over the wicket to Karunaratne, trying to work the angle. Kusal Perera gets on strike off the fourth ball and plays a superb on-the-up cover drive. First boundary of the day. And then Bhuvi immediately goes around the wicket, and a slip comes off. Off the last ball, there was a hint of shape away from the left-hander from Bhuvi. Interesting first over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the one to start off for India...
2.58 pm: Final words from the Indian captain at the huddle... The men in blue would love to head into the knockouts with momentum on their side. Kusal Perera and Karunaratne walk out to the middle.
2.55: Kohli’s words on the team changes were a bit confusing at the toss, to be honest.
2.52 pm: There was some rain in the morning and it’s now cleared up; forecast looks good. Kohli and Co might enjoy bowling first after all. Good toss to lose?
Time for national anthems!
2.49 pm: Once again India are playing only five bowling options and a big reason for that is Hardik Pandya’s form.
2.46 pm: Some big news regarding the support staff for India going ahead after the World Cup...
Indian cricket team would have a new physical conditioning coach and physiotherapist after the 2019 ICC World Cup as both Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart have decided to step down and have conveyed the same to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Indian Express reported on Saturday.
“Basu has informed the team management of not continuing as a trainer as he needs a break. So has Patrick. The Indian team will look out for their replacements after the World Cup and West Indies series,” a board official was quoted as saying by the paper.
2.44 pm: TEAM NEWS
INDIA: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
SRI LANKA: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.
2.41 pm: Slowish pitch... a motivated Jadeja... a post-match chat between him and Sanjay Manjrekar very much on the cards, isn’t it?
2.35 pm: For India, Chahal and Shami have been rested while Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja are in the XI. Jadeja finally gets a game! An he’d love to prove a point or two... if you know what we mean.
2.33 pm: Sri Lanka have won the toss and Dimuth Karunaratne wants to bat first on a used pitch at Headingley, Leeds. Kohli would have batted first too.
2.30 pm: All eyes on MS Dhoni again.
Dimuth Karunaratne may fancy using his left-arm spinner Milinda Siriwardana knowing MS Dhoni’s problems against slow left-arm orthodox bowlers. No one more than captain Virat Kohli will like his “guiding light” to succeed as the former captain’s role will be immense should India remain in the competition for the final next Sunday.
2.28 pm:
INDvSL at World Cups
|Editon
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|1979
|Sri lanka won
|47 runs
|Manchester
|1992
|No Result
|–
|MacKay
|1996
|Sri Lanka won
|6 wickets
|New Delhi
|1996
|Sri Lanka won
|Match awarded to SL after crowd trouble
|Kolkata
|1999
|India won
|157 runs
|Taunton
|2003
|India won
|183 runs
|Johannesburg
|2011
|India won
|6 wickets
|Mumbai
2.26 pm: Will India play all the wicket-keepers once again? Should Ravindra Jadeja get a game? We will find out soon at the toss.
2.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of India’s final group stage game at the 2019 World Cup. It’s another chapter in the prolific India-Sri Lanka rivalry. The two sides are playing at the World Cup for the first time since *that* match at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011.
Having already confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup, India will look to address their middle-order woes when they take on Sri Lanka in their final group game at Leeds on Saturday.
Currently sitting second in the points table, , a win against Sri Lanka can take Virat Kohli’s men to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.
That would present the Men in Blue a chance of a possible semi-final against a New Zealand team on a downward spiral rather than England, the hosts being the only side to have beaten them thus far in the tournament.
The focus will once again be on India’s middle order as they aim to fine-tune their game ahead of the all-important semi-finals.