World Cup 2019, Australia vs South Africa live: Markram departs after brisk start
Here are live updates from the final league match of the tournament.
Live updates
After 15 overs, South Africa are 102/1 – De Kock 41, Du Plessis 15
Out of form, you said? Du Plessis plays a superb cut short behind point to get a boundary. Starc then over-pitches and gets punished again, another four to finish the over. There was four leg-byes too. Will the real Australia please stand up. The left-armer went around the wicket but had no luck.
After 14 overs, South Africa are 90/1 – De Kock 41, Du Plessis 6
Once again, Lyon is teasing the batsmen outside off. He nearly had Du Plessis bowled but South Africa milk out a couple of twos from the over. Six from the over. The strip is still ideal for batting.
After 13 overs, South Africa are 84/1 – De Kock 38, Du Plessis 4
Australia have pulled things back nicely. Dorff comes back and Du Plessis is up and away with a drive. Just four from the over.
After 11.3 overs, South Africa are 79/1 – Aiden Markram out!
There goes the wicket of Markram. There is drift and turn for Lyon. Carey is quick behind the stumps and the opener can’t get his foot behind the line. Oh dear, Markram was lookin in solid touch.
A Markram st Carey b Lyon 34 (37)
After 11 overs, South Africa are 78/0 – Markram 34, De Kock 36
Behrendorff concedes just one from the over and Australia have some much needed breathing space. Cummins, meanwhile, is struggling to get his lengths right. Steady batting from South Africa.
After 9 overs, South Africa are 72/0 – Markram 32, De Kock 33
Width on offer again from Cummins and De Kock cuts away to the fence. What can Finch do? Australians have been short and wide and the runs continue to flow.
After 8 overs, South Africa are 66/0 – Markram 32, De Kock 27
Cummins comes in and he goes for a boundary as well. That was drilled hard down the ground and once again, Finch is unable to leak the flow of boundaries. Nine from the over.
After 6 overs, South Africa are 48/0 – Markram 25, De Kock 20
Markram’s boundary hitting spree continues and he gets another four. Now, Nathan Lyon gets the treatment. The Australians need to do something about this quickly.
After 5 overs, South Africa are 42/0 – Markram 20, De Kock 15
De Kock comes to the party with a crisp cover drive. Starc then strays on the leg side and the South African keeper flicks off his pads to get eight from the over.
After 4 overs, South Africa are 34/0 – Markram 20, De Kock 7
More good shots for Markram and he gets back-to-back boundaries. His on drives have been a treat to watch and yet again, Behrendorff pays the price for over-pitching. The runs keep coming thick and fast for the Proteas.
After 3 overs, South Africa are 25/0 – Markram 12, De Kock 6
Starc is more at the stumps this time but also delivers a wide. Markram is timing the ball sweetly at the moment. The Australians have been ragged so far.
After 2 overs, South Africa are 21/0 – Markram 12, De Kock 3
Aiden Markram is off to a fluent start at Old Trafford. Jason Behrendorff does well to concede just three runs in his first five balls but bowls the last one slightly full, Markram leans forward and plays a wonderful on-the-rise cover-drive for four. Good start for the Proteas.
After 1 over, South Africa are 14/0 – Markram 8, De Kock 0
Not an ideal start for Australia with the ball. Mitchell Starc runs in for the first delivery and bowls it way wide down the leg side for five wides. Aiden Markram then plays two fine square-cuts for fours. 14 runs come from the first over.
5:48 pm: Pitch and conditions report by Pommie Mbangwa and Michael Slater –
“Fantastic that the weather’s been good. Been some rain earlier but the clouds seem to have burst away. Probably the quickest pitch in England going around. 293 is the average total recently. Don’t be put off by the straw colour. The pitch is so hard underneath. Other element to know is that the cloud cover is going to clear. Going to be batting friendly, but it’ll be quick as well for the pacers.”
5:46 pm: Australian captain Aaron Finch at the toss –
“Nice to recharge the batteries, had a hectic period for a bit in the middle. Pleased that we’ve continued to improve in all areas of the game. We’re unchanged again. Behrendorff has been bowling beautifully with the new ball. Starc, Cummins, Lyon, everyone’s been chipping in, even with the bat.”
5:43 pm: South African captain Faf du Plessis at the toss –
“Looks a good wicket. We have one forced change. Playing a second spinner. Hashim Amla got hit on the knee yesterday, he’s missing. Chance to look at Shamsi. We haven’t played our best cricket in this World Cup. Today is a big occasion. South Africa-Australia games are a big occasion to be a part of.”
5:40 pm: Australia are going in with an unchanged team. Here’s their playing XI –
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.
5:38 pm: South Africa have rested Hashim Amla. Here’s their playing XI –
Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.
5:33 pm: TOSS
Faf du Plessis wins the toss and South Africa will BAT first!
5:15 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the final league match of this World Cup. Today, Australia take on South Africa at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
This match gains prominence because the defending champions have the opportunity to finish at the top of the points table. If Australia defeat South Africa, they’ll face New Zealand in the semi-finals.
However, if the five-time champions lose to the Proteas, and India beat Sri Lanka, then Australia will finish second on the table and face third-placed England in the semis.