Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 17th time on Saturday, racking up a record 350th win at the Grand Slams while two-time champion Rafael Nadal eased into the last 16 for the ninth time.

The Spanish third seed beat claimed a comfortable 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and will be playing in his 45th fourth round tie at the Slams where he will face either Joao Sousa of Portugal or Britain’s Dan Evans.

The Swiss second seed eased past French 27th seed Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) and will face Italy’s 17th seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

It will be Federer’s 17th appearance in the fourth round at Wimbledon, taking him ahead of Jimmy Connors on the all-time list.

Berrettini saved three match points to see off Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Meanwhile, Italian 12th seed Fabio Fognini was beaten by US world number 94 Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 7-6 (12/10), 6-3 on the compact Court 14.

Nadal, who embraced Tsonga fondly at the end in stark contrast to the chilly handshake he had with fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in the previous round, said he was delighted with the manner of his victory describing every match as a battle.

“I was very happy,” said Nadal. “I played a great match from the beginning to the end.

“Jo is one of those players you don’t want to face early but today was my day.”

Tsonga, 34, who made the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2011 and 2012, is now ranked at 72 in the world after undergoing knee surgery last year. French Open champion Nadal is chasing a 19th title at the majors having recently captured a 12th Roland Garros crown.

Earlier, Kei Nishikori equalled Ai Sugiyama’s record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese player as he dismissed American journeyman Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

The 29-year-old 2014 US Open finalist, who recorded his 400th Tour level match win, will play Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the last eight.

Sugiyama reached the women’s last 16 in 1996, 2003-04 and 2006.

Results

3rd rd

Sam Querrey (USA) bt John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8), 6-3

Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x12) 6-3, 7-6 (14/12), 6-3

Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN x8) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x33) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x17) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x24) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x27) 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)