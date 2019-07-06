Classy centuries by openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India win their final league game of the World Cup by seven wickets against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Sharma created history as he became the first player to score five tons in one edition of the marquee 50-over event. This was his third hundred on the trot after he’d 102 and 104 against England and Bangladesh respectively in India’s last two games.

Angelo Mathews hit 113 as Sri Lanka registered 264/7 after a top-order collapse at Headingley. But their total didn’t trouble India at any stage in the chase as the two-time champions notched-up their seventh victory in the tournament.

Sharma, popular known as ‘hitman’, kept up the attack on Sri Lanka’s bowlers as he topped the tournament’s batting charts after going past 600 runs. He is only the fourth international batsman after Sachin Tendulkar (India - 2003), Mathew Hayden (Australia - 2007) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh - 2019) to score over 600 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rahul was the more sedate of the two but an upper cut off paceman Kasun Rajitha that flew over the wicketkeeper for a boundary raised the roof from the Indian dominated crowd. The Indian openers added 189 runs for the first wicket.

Sharma perished in the 31st over after scoring 103 off 94 with two sixes and 14 fours. Rajitha provided the breakthrough for Sri Lanka as the right-hander chipped one straight to mid-off. Rahul then got together with captain Virat Kohli to add 55 runs for the second wicket. The right-hander was dismissed in the 41st over for 111 off 118 by veteran Lasith Malinga.

It was a good opportunity for Rishabh Pant to remain unbeaten and gain some confidence ahead of the semi-finals but the left-hander departed for just four runs after being trapped in front by Isuru Udana.

Kohli then got together with Hardik Pandya to take India over the line in 43.3 overs. The skipper remained not-out on 34 off 41, with Pandya unbeaten on seven runs off four balls.

Mathews delivers

Earlier, Mathews hit his third ODI century and put on 124 runs for the fifth wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne to give Sri Lanka a respectable total after they were reeling on 55/4.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah removed openers Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Perera (18) inside eight overs after Sri Lanka, who are playing for pride after missing out on the semi-finals, won the toss and elected to bat.

Bumrah returned impressive figures of 3-37 in his 10 overs as India, who are already qualified for the semi-finals, restricted Sri Lanka with some quality bowling.

Victory gave India a chance of finishing above group leaders Australia, who face South Africa in the day’s other match.

