World Cup 2019 semi-final, India vs New Zealand live: Kohli’s Men in Blue take on Kane’s Black Caps
Updates from the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.
Live updates
2.26 pm: Kuldeep-Chahal? Jadeja-Chahal? Kuldeep Jadeja? What will be India’s spin combination against New Zealand today? Read Chetan Narula’s take on the spin combination here.
2.21 pm: From 2008, U19 World Cup semis 2019 to the 2019, Men’s World Cup semis. So much has changed for Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson but some things remain the same! Subash Jayaraman writes about the two captains’ journeys.
2.15 pm: India have won three out of their six semi-finals at the World Cup. NZ have been to the semis a whopping seven times! But have won only once... in 2015.
2.13 pm: Statsman to Weatherman! Mr. Mohandas Menon with the update that you have been waiting for...
2.05 pm: It’s been SIXTEEEN long years since India and New Zealand last faced at the World Cup. The group stage match was washed out this time around. And now it’s time to end that long wait... who are you backing in this match?
From 1975 to 2003: A look at India’s games against New Zealand at ICC events — read here.
1.56 pm: There have been just a handful of successful run chases in the World Cup group stage, a trend that suggests winning the toss and batting first will be potentially decisive in the semi-finals.
India and New Zealand will try to put that theory to the test. All eyes will be on the coin flip after a group stage notable for teams failing to successfully chase targets in excess of 260 on all but two occasions. But overcast conditions: does that change equations? Will the Kiwis want to unleash Trent Boult early or India, Jasprit Bumrah? Little more than 30 minutes to go for the toss.
1.51 pm: A first look at the pitch. It’s a fresh pitch. And the conditions are overcast. Will the teams look to buck the trend and bowl first?
1.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the first semi-final at the 2019 World Cup! 45 matches done... three to go, to determine the World Champions. Will it Virat Kohli’s table-topping India or Kane Williamson’s stuttering Black Caps who will book their berth in the final? We cannot wait to find out how this one unfolds at Old Trafford, Manchester.
India, whose group match against 2015 runners-up New Zealand was washed out, have suffered just one defeat at this World Cup so far, against England, and topped the 10-team group table.
Opener Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single World Cup when he made 103 in a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of a well-balanced bowling attack.
India captain Virat Kohli said Monday the pressure of being overwhelming favourites was nothing new for a squad who have long shouldered the hopes of a nation of more than a billion.
And he suggested that might give them an edge over the Black Caps at Old Trafford.
“The Indian team always carries a lot of expectation and pressure whenever we play,” Kohli told reporters.
“We are quite used to that over the years. We are better equipped to react in these situations because we know what these kind of games and our fan base and the expectations bring.”
But if New Zealand, who could recall spinner Ish Sodhi to an attack featuring left-arm quick Trent Boult and fit-again fast bowler Lockie Ferguson – can find a way through India’s top three, they could expose a long tail.
The Black Caps, who only qualified for the semi-finals in fourth place on the basis of net run-rate, have lost their last three games – against Pakistan, holders Australia and England.
They now have the additional incentive of proving to Tendulkar that his prediction of an India appearance in the final was premature.