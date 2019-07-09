India’s much-anticipated World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Tuesday turned into a major disappointment as rain played spoilsport In Manchester.
The Indian team reduced the Kiwis to 211/5 in 46.1 overs at the Old Trafford before the heavens opened up and the players were forced off the field.
Fans were hoping for an exciting semi-final contest between two strong teams but the sheen of the occasion was taken away because of the inclement weather.
The long rain delay meant India’s target would be revised according to the number of overs lost and that, of course, would be calculated using the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method.
Now, this is a method that fans have struggled to wrap their heads around for many years. Soon enough, statisticians started putting out different scenarios and targets for India based of the DLS method and people continued to struggle to make sense of the numbers that emerged.
Here are some reactions from Twitter: