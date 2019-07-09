After being disbanded for three years, the historic Durand Cup returns with its 129th edition that is set to take place from August 2-24 this year.
The league-cum-knockout tournament will be held in Kalyani, Siliguri and Kolkata in West Bengal with 16 teams participating. A total of 27 matches will be played.
The teams will be divided into four groups and the clubs that finish first and second in each group will progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Durand Cup 2019 groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|Army Green
|Air Force
|Army Red
|Navy
|Chennai City FC
|Chennaiyin FC
|Jamshedpur FC
|ATK
|Real Kashmir
|Gokulam Kerala
|Bengaluru FC
|Mohammedan Sporting
|FC Goa
|TRAU FC
Six Indian Super League and I-League clubs will also take part in the prestigious tournament organised by Services Sports Control Board.
The other four teams in the tournament will be fielded by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Army will have two teams, Army Red and Army Green.
Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia and was started by the British Army in 1888. The last edition was held in 2016 when Army Green defeated NEROCA FC on penalties to win the title.
Durand Cup 2019 fixtures
|Date
|Fixtures
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 2
|Mohun Bagan vs Md. Sporting
|Salt Lake Stadium
|3 PM
|August 3
|East Bengal vs Army Red
|East Bengal Ground
|3 PM
|August 5
|Md. Sporting vs Navy
|Kalyani
|3 PM
|August 6
|East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC
|Salt Lake Stadium
|3 PM
|August 6
|Bengaluru FC vs Army Red
|East Bengal Ground
|3 PM
|August 7
|Real Kashmir vs Chennai City
|Kalyani
|3 PM
|August 8
|Navy vs ATK
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|3 PM
|August 8
|Army Green vs FC Goa
|Kalyani
|3 PM
|August 8
|Chennaiyin FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|Siliguri
|3 PM
|August 9
|Army Red vs Jamshedpur FC
|East Bengal Ground
|3 PM
|August 9
|TRAU vs Air Force
|Siliguri
|3 PM
|August 11
|Army Green vs Real Kashmir
|Kalyani
|3 PM
|August 12
|Md. Sporting vs ATK
|East Bengal Ground
|3 PM
|August 12
|Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|3 PM
|August 12
|Air Force vs Gokulam Kerala
|Siliguri
|3 PM
|August 13
|FC Goa vs Chennai City
|Kalyani
|3 PM
|August 13
|TRAU vs Chennaiyin FC
|Siliguri
|3 PM
|August 14
|Mohun Bagan vs Navy
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|3 PM
|August 16
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal
|Salt Lake Stadium
|6 PM
|August 16
|FC Goa vs Real Kashmir
|Kalyani
|3 PM
|August 16
|TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala
|Siliguri
|3 PM
|August 17
|Mohun Bagan vs ATK
|Mohun Bagan Ground
|3 PM
|August 17
|Army Green vs Chennai City
|Kalyani
|3 PM
|August 17
|Chennaiyin FC vs Air Force
|Siliguri
|3 PM
|August 20
|Semi-final 1 (TBD)
|Salt Lake Stadium
|3 PM
|August 20
|Semi-final 2 (TBD)
|Salt Lake Stadium
|6 PM
|August 24
|Final
|Salt Lake Stadium
|6 PM