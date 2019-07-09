India’s much-anticipated World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Tuesday turned into a major disappointment as rain played spoilsport In Manchester.

The Indian team reduced the Kiwis to 211/5 in 46.1 overs at the Old Trafford before the heavens opened up and the players were forced off the field.

Fans were hoping for an exciting semi-final contest between two strong teams but the sheen of the occasion was taken away because of the inclement weather.

The long rain delay meant India’s target would be revised according to the number of overs lost and that, of course, would be calculated using the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method.

Now, this is a method that fans have struggled to wrap their heads around for many years. Soon enough, statisticians started putting out different scenarios and targets for India based of the DLS method and people continued to struggle to make sense of the numbers that emerged.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

India's targets, if NZ doesn't bat and overs start reducing:



46 overs - 237

40 overs - 223

35 overs - 209

30 overs - 192

25 overs - 172

20 overs - 148#IndvNZ #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 9, 2019

-Every effort will be made to complete the game today itself.

-If that's not possible,the game will be played tomorrow from where it is left today.

-If there is no play even tomorrow, India will advance to final for finishing in the higher position in league stage.#IndvNZ #CWC19 https://t.co/WlAXAhcDXo — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 9, 2019

The shorter the game, the stiffer the run-rate India will have to achieve. If it is a 20 over game now, the target would be 148. If, however, it becomes a 46 over game and India bat 20 overs, the target then will actually be just about 60-70 for no loss. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019

lot of Indian fans complaining about Duckworth Lewis.This rule is same for every team. And I think this is the best possibly solution available right now. Team playing second has to score at higher run rate in 20 overs because they have full 10 wickets up their sleeve #IndvNZ — Saurabh Thapliyal (@saurabhthapliya) July 9, 2019