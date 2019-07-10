Dutee Chand on Tuesday created history by become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy. India’s star sprinter Chand won the gold in women’s 100m with a timing of 11.32 seconds.

Dutee, who holds the 100m national record with 11.24s, qualified for the finals with a 11.41s finish in the semifinal heats and led the final race from start to finish.

This is the first gold medal for India in this edition of the Games and also the first time an Indian has won the gold medal in the 100m event. Previously, no Indian has ever qualified for the final of 100m.

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

The last time India won a gold medal in Universiade was in 2015 when shot putter Inderjeet Singh finished on the top of the podium.

India also won a bronze medal on Tuesday. Angad Veer Bajwa won the medal in the men’s skeet event