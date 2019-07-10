World Cup 2019 semi-final, India vs New Zealand live: Jadeja magic sends back Taylor, Latham
Follow the live updates of the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand which was halted on Tuesday after play interrupted rain.
Live updates
NZ 232/8 after 49 overs (Santner 6)
WICKET! Henry holes out in the deep. Kohli takes an easy catch and Bhuvi gets his third wicket of the innings. More importantly, seven runs from the over.
Matt Henry c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 1(2)
NZ 225/7 after 48.1 overs (Santner 0)
WICKET!! Jadeja with a great catch in the deep. Latham connected well off Bhuvi’s first ball and Jadeja timed his jump well and made sure he stayed on the right side of the boundary line too. He should be in the team for his fielding alone. The two set batsmen are gone.
Latham c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 10 (11)
NZ 225/6 after 48 overs (Latham 10)
WICKET! What a throw by Jadeja!!! Direct hit from the deep catches Taylor short. The NZ batsman was going for his second run. India were only going to get this wicket with a direct hit and Jadeja delivered.
Ross Taylor run out (Jadeja) 74 (90, 4x3, 6x1)
NZ 217/5 after 47 overs (Taylor 70, Latham 6)
8 runs off the over. No fours but a couple of twos. NZ will have to run hard – the fielders are all on the boundaries and that opens up the field.
NZ 211/5 after 46.1 overs (Taylor 67, Latham 3)
NZ will be looking to at least get a run-a-ball from the remaining balls in their innings. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar won’t make it easy for them.
2.52 pm: 23 balls left in the innings. NZ are currently on 211/5 and they will be looking to try and get at least 240-250. Will that be enough?
2.50 pm: The pitch will still be slow to bat on and stroke play won’t be easy. While doing the match report on Star Sports ahead of the start of play, Manjrekar had mentioned that India might have preferred batting yesterday as the rain would have helped the ball come onto the bat.
2.45 pm: India are the favourites in every book and VVS Laxman expects Virat Kohli to play a captain’s knock and lead India to victory today.
2.30 pm: The action resumes as the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand will head into a second day after rain prevented the match finishing as scheduled at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The match, which remains a 50 overs per side contest, will now resume at 10:30 am (0930 GMT), weather permitting.
New Zealand had struggled to 211/5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) with 23 balls left in the innings.
Ross Taylor was 67 not out and Tom Latham three not out after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who won the toss, had made a painstaking 67.
After more than four hours off the field, and with fresh rain falling, the match officials decided there was no prospect of completing the minimum 20 overs per side game required under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected matches.
They abandoned play for the day at 6:20 pm (1720 GMT).
If a result cannot be achieved on Wednesday, India will qualify for Sunday’s final at Lord’s by virtue of having finished first to New Zealand’s fourth in the 10-team group stage.