India lost the World Cup semi-final by 18 runs at Manchester against New Zealand on Wednesday as the Black Caps reached their second straight final.

India captain Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 1 by a Trent Boult inswinger, hailed New Zealand’s resolve in defending 239/8 in a match that went on for two days. Ravindra Jadeja, despite not taking his team over the line, stole the show with his heroics. Here are some excerpts from his press post-match press conference.

Kohli said: New Zealand deserve a lot of credit with the new ball. When you lose 6/3 it is very difficult to come back in the game. It was 44-45 minutes of bad cricket and it is heartbreaking to be out. When the opposition plays better we have to give credit to them. That is the nature of knockout cricket. I wouldn’t break things down now. In time, we’ll have to assess where we went wrong.

What went wrong for India in the chase?

K: The shot selection could have been better. New Zealand, for the way they bowled, deserve a lot of credit. It was the perfect spell of fast bowling. We were not good enough under pressure For seven overs and we didn’t even get a ball to drive

About Rishabh Pant’s dismissal?

K: He is an instinctive player. In hindsight, he is still young. He will look back and think he could have made a different shot. The talent is there and it’s not just Rishabh but a few of us could have executed better shots.

Should Dhoni have scored faster?

K: It’s always a safer option to see ‘this could have happened’ after the match. To get a hundred-run partnership at that stage was crucial. When you don’t win, a lot of things can be seen in the highest. According to me, they played in the perfect tempo that was required. Our only batsman after them [Dhoni and Jadeja] was Bhuvneshwar [Kumar]. So we needed one batsman to hold an end for us.

About Kohli coming behind Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya

K: He has been given that role, to come around the 35-40th over to take us through.

Could they have done better against Mitchell Santner?

K: We could have not have done any better. What the ball was doing ....well, you leave the responsibility to the two guys in the middle to do the job. You have to accept errors also. I was not out there in the middle [when Santner was brought on].

How do you reflect on this tournament?

K: Very disappointed. We have played outstanding cricket. We have played 45 mins of bad cricket....one spell of bad cricket and you are out of the tournament. It’s heartbreaking. We finished top of the table and played a great brand of cricket. There are a lot of positives. Rohit [Sharma] was amazing with his five centuries.

Were you surprised with the way New Zealand performed? Who do you think will win the final?

K: I wasn’t surprised with how New Zealand. If they are defending a low total, there are only two teams who will have seven fielders in the ring. Conditions are good, we’ll have to see as New Zealand have to bat well and if the conditions are bowler-friendly, they can be a dangerous side, as they showed today.

Jadeja finding his form after the Twitter spat with Sanjay Manjrekar?

K: We didn’t have to say anything to him. He couldn’t wait to get out on the park after what happened in the last one week. He was very motivated. We felt after getting to his fifty that he’ll take it through.

Has Dhoni mentioned anything about this being his last game?

K: He hasn’t told us anything yet.

How would you like fans to see this match?

K: It is important to see the positives. I always think they should be a measured reaction with winning and losing.

More to follow....