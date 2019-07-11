India fell short by 18 runs against New Zealand on Wednesday to exit the World Cup at Edgbaston in the semi-finals. For the first time in One-day International history, the top three batsman of a side made a solitary run.

India struggled through the powerplay and were reeling at 24/4 after 10 overs, the worst tally during the tournament so far. Virat Kohli’s struggle in the knockout rounds of the World Cup continued. Incidentally, the most prolific century-maker in ODI cricket ended the tournament without a single three-figure score to his name.

New Zealand also joined a select brand of teams to reach the World Cup final on two consecutive occasions. Ravindra Jadeja’s blitz gave India hope but alas, New Zealand held their nerve at the death. The Kiwis now have a winning record against India in World Cups.

Here are some of the key statistics from the game.

India vs NZ in ICC tournaments since 1992



WC 1992: Lost

WC 1999: Lost

CT 2000: Lost

WC 2003: Won

WT20 2007: Lost

WT20 2016: Lost

WC 2019: Lost

Lowest PP scores in #CWC19



24/4 Ind v NZ Manchester

27/1 NZ v Ind Manchester

28/1 Ind v Eng Birmingham

29/2 WI v Ind Manchester

30/2 NZ v WI Manchester

Hardik Pandya has overstepped on more than one occasion during the tournament.

In #CWC19 #CWC2019

Bowlers delivering

most no-balls

6 - Gulbadin Naib

5 - Jason Holder/Oshane Thomas

3 - Hardik Pandya/Lasith Malinga



most wides

19 - Lasith Malinga

18 - Mustafizur Rahman/Oshane Thomas

17 - Wahab Riaz/Mitchell Starc/Mohd Saifuddin/Lockie Ferguson

For all his centuries, Virat Kohli’s record in knockout games has not been impressive so far. Trent Boult snaffled him for one at Old Trafford.

Most runs in a WC without scoring a century:



447 - D Boon, 1987

443 - G Smith, 2007

443 - V KOHLI, 2019

437 - J Miandad, 1992

436 - M Clarke, 2007

India have spent 4 years perfecting a low-risk approach against the new ball; today showed that it's as vulnerable as England's high-risk approach. And yet, individual results don't invalidate either tactic.@CricViz analysis of India falling short.



📝https://t.co/3F6YehrnXt pic.twitter.com/WhkOIRrLRO

It feels like a lifetime ago but New Zealand's batsmen deserve great credit for adjusting their expectations of a competitive score on what was the equal third most difficult pitch (6.4/10) of the comp according to PitchViz. They could have aimed higher & fallen short. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 10, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja’s 77 made its way to the history books. Coming in at No 8, his whirlwind knock took India close to victory.

Ravindra Jadeja almost won India the game with his 77 off 59 balls. His innings is the highest by an Indian at number 7 or lower in the World Cup, also the highest by any batsman at number 7 or lower in a World Cup knockout match.

For one of the best runners between wickets, this doesn’t make for good reading.

MS Dhoni is the only batsman to get dismissed runout twice in ODI World Cup semifinals.

Highest individual scores batting at No.8 or lower in an ODI WC match:



92 - Coulter Nile v WI, Nottingham, 2019

77 - Ravi Jadeja v NZ, Manchester, 2019*

72* - Heath Streak v NZ, Bloemfontein, 2003

Most sixes in an ODI WC semi-final match:



5 - Sourav Ganguly v Kenya, Durban, 2003

4 - Ravindra Jadeja v NZ, Manchester, 2019*

4 - Brendon McCullum v South Africa, Auckland, 2015