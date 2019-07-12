At 37 years of age and with 23 Grand Slams to her name, there is very little Serena Williams hasn’t achieved in tennis. But with her drive and passion, she is still fighting it out on the courts, winning her last Major while pregnant with her daughter and returning to the sport less than a year after giving birth and needing a life-saving surgery.

On Thursday, the American made her second straight final at Wimbledon, to be once again just a match away from equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam title record of 24.

But the more remarkable fact is this – this is the 13th consecutive year that Serena Williams has made a Grand Slam final. From 2007 to 2019, the 37-year-old has reached the summit clash at on of the four Majors, including her injury and pregnancy breaks. How is that for longevity?

Last year, she had reached the finals a couple of months after returning from a maternity break, but was unable to cross the line. She had reached the final of the US Open as well, but could not win the 24th Major in a controversial final where she had an altercation with the umpire.

Williams may have missed the chance to equal Australian Court’s record on two occasions since returning after giving birth, but her presence in the final here comes after a rough year with injury and early losses.

She will face Romanian seventh seed Simona Halep in the final after dropping just three games against her 33-year-old semi-final opponent Barbora Strycova in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Here’s a look at the big numbers from her remarkable Grand Slam record.

Serena Williams at Grand Slam Year Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open 2019 QF R32 FINAL (as of now) - 2018 - R16 FINAL FINAL 2017 WINNER

- - - 2016 FINAL FINAL WINNER SF 2015 WINNER

WINNER

WINNER

SF 2014 R16 R64 R32 WINNER 2013 QF WINNER

R16 WINNER 2012 R16 R128 WINNER

WINNER 2011 - - R16 FINAL 2010 WINNER

QF WINNER

- 2009 WINNER

QF WINNER

SF 2008 QF R32 FINAL

WINNER 2007 WINNER

QF QF QF 2006 R32 - - R16 2005 WINNER - R32 R16 2004 - QF FINAL QF 2003 WINNER SF WINNER - 2002 - WINNER WINNER WINNER 2001 QF QF QF FINAL 2000 R16 - SF QF 1999 R32 R32 - WINNER 1998 R64 R16 R32 R32 W-L 85-11 65-13 92-11 95-12

