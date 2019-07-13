Intercontinental Cup 2019, India vs DPR Korea live updates: Stimac makes nine changes to the side
The Blue Tigers lost their first game against Tajikistan.
Live updates
7.51 pm: Igor Stimac before the game...
It always important to win the game. But more importantly we follow our program, our discipline. We are trying a different style after playing in a different way for many years. So we know it will take time but we are making big strides, we are in good shape.
7.49 pm: A confirmation of the line-ups... excited to see Jobby Justin start, India fans?
TEAM NEWS!
India XI (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lallrinzuala, Amarjit Singh, Rowlin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Jobby Justin
DPR Korea XI (4-4-2): Antae Song (GK), Kim Chol Bom, Ri Yong Chol, Han Thae Hyok, Jang Kuk Chol; Jong Il Gwan, Ri Un Il, Sim Hyon Jin, Hong Jin Song; Ri Un Chol, Ri Hyong Jin
19: 35: Welcome to the Live coverage of India vs DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup. Big game for India and Korea in the context of qualification for the final, but yet another opportunity for getting used to Stimac’s new system for India. Can The Blue Tigers bounce back from that disappointing second half against Tajikistan?
Indian football team take on DPR Korea in their second game of the Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad knowing only a victory would keep their hopes of playing in the final alive.
The Blue Tigers fell to a 2-4 defeat in their opeing game against Tajikistan despite leading 2-0 at the break after a disappointing defensive performance in the second half.
However, India’s opponents DPR Korea suffered an even heavier defeat as they went down 2-5 to Syria in their opening encounter.
With both teams facing a must-win situation, expect it to be a cracking contest at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad today.
Playing just their fourth game under new coach Igor Stimac, India would be looking to showcase a more possession-based game as the coach likes to play. A lot of focus will be on India’s playing style in the game as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Stick around for all the Live updates from the game.