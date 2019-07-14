Wimbledon 2019 men’s singles final live: Federer eyes ninth title as Djokovic looks to defend crown
Here are live updates from the men’s singles final of the third Grand Slam of the year.
Live updates
6:11 pm: Federer and Djokovic have played each other thrice at Wimbledon, with the latter winning two of those matches.
Watch: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s past Wimbledon meetings
6:07 pm: Against Nadal in the semi-final, Federer attacked, created options for himself and took control of the points, whether error or winner. The best compliment came from his opponent and good friend himself. “He is always able to do the most difficult things easy.”
The celebration at the end said it all, this win meant the world to him and he worked hard for it. But even at 37 and against his toughest rival, Federer was able to make tennis look easy.
Read.
6:03 pm: Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings with the Swiss, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10.
Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it’s now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors.
Read.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the Wimbledon 2019 men’s singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. It’s a battle between two legends of tennis and promises to be an absolute cracker.
Federer is chasing a ninth singles title at the All England Club. A victory on Sunday will see him tie with Martina Navratilova for the most singles crowns at Wimbledon. It will be his 21st Grand Slam triumph and will pull him three clear of Rafael Nadal for most Majors among men.
Djokovic, on the other hand, is eyeing a 16th Grand Slam title. He won the Championships last year and followed that up with victories at the US Open and Australian Open. He’d beaten Federer in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon finals and heads into Sunday’s match as the slight favourite.